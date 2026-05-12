Residents will have the opportunity to better understand their legal rights and responsibilities later this month, with a series of free Law Week sessions being hosted at Euroa Library.

Running from May 18 to 25, Victorian Law Week is a statewide initiative aimed at making the legal system more accessible, with events designed to help people understand their rights, find reliable information, and access support services when needed.

Locally, Goulburn Valley Libraries is again supporting the initiative with a program of practical sessions in Euroa, focusing on everyday legal matters that affect individuals, families, and property owners.

The sessions provide a chance for residents to hear directly from legal professionals and council officers in an informal setting, with topics ranging from wills and powers of attorney through to local laws and property requirements.

Two sessions will be held at Euroa Library on Tuesday 19 May:

10.00am — Local Laws information session

A drop-in session hosted by the Strathbogie Shire Local Laws team, offering residents the opportunity to ask questions about issues such as footpath trading, nature strips, animal limits, and other local regulations affecting homes and businesses.

2.00pm — Wills, powers of attorney, and planning ahead

Presented by Michael Tehan OAM of Tehan George & Co, this session will cover guardianship, medical treatment decision makers (medical power of attorney), enduring powers of attorney, wills, executors, and probate, with a focus on helping individuals plan ahead and protect their wishes.

Organisers noted that the afternoon legal session was highly attended last year, and bookings are recommended due to limited places.

A second Local Laws session will also be held at Nagambie Library at 2.00pm on the same day, offering residents in that area the same opportunity to speak directly with council officers in a relaxed, drop-in environment.

Bookings for sessions can be made through Goulburn Valley Libraries by calling 1300 374 765, emailing euroa@gvlibraries.com.au or nagambie@gvlibraries.com.au or online via the events section at www.gvlibraries.com.au