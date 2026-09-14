Lakers hold on for Grand Final glory

Nagambie capped off a brilliant 2026 season in style, claiming the KDL senior premiership with a thrilling seven-point grand final victory over Lancaster. The Lakers made a flying start and led 5.5.35 to 1.3.9 at quarter-time before extending their advantage to 31 points by the main break, 8.9.57 to 3.8.26. Lancaster responded strongly after half-time, reducing the margin to 14 points at the final change before continuing its comeback in a tense final quarter. Nagambie was forced to dig deep as Lancaster charged home, but the Lakers showed tremendous determination to withstand the pressure and hold on for a memorable seven-point victory, 13.14.92 to 11.19.85. The victory capped off an outstanding season for Nagambie, with the Lakers crowned the 2026 KDL senior premiers. Blake Fothergill, Tyson Chapman, and Lucas McKinnon were among Nagambie’s best performers, while McKinnon led the way in front of goal with three majors. Kobi Maynard, Tom Barnes, Will Dalton, and Fothergill each kicked two goals in a strong team performance. Fothergill’s outstanding performance on the biggest stage was also recognised with the KDL Senior Grand Final Best on Ground award, putting the finishing touch on a memorable premiership victory for the Lakers. Meanwhile Nagambie’s Under 18s have capped off a dominant season in style, claiming the 2026 KDL premiership with a commanding 68-point grand final victory over Murchison-Toolamba. The Lakers were on top from the opening bounce, racing to a 5.2.32 to 1.3,9 quarter-time lead before continuing to build their advantage in the second term. Nagambie took a 32-point lead into half-time, 9.3.57 to 3.7.25, before putting the contest beyond doubt with another strong performance after the break. Nagambie stretched its advantage running out eventual under 18s champions. Cooper Coll produced a superb grand final performance and was recognised as Best on Ground, while Ryan Ezard and Billy Harrison were also among Nagambie’s best. Flynn Bush led the way in front of goal with five majors, Flynn O’Brien booted four and Ezard added three in an impressive attacking display.