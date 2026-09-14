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Lakers hold on for Grand Final glory

<p>DIGGING DEEP FOR THE WIN: The Nagambie Senior footballers gave their all to win the KDL Grand Final by seven points. PHOTO: KDFNL</p>\\n
<p>DIGGING DEEP FOR THE WIN: The Nagambie Senior footballers gave their all to win the KDL Grand Final by seven points. PHOTO: KDFNL</p>\\n

DIGGING DEEP FOR THE WIN: The Nagambie Senior footballers gave their all to win the KDL Grand Final by seven points. PHOTO: KDFNL

Nagambie Seniors, Under 18s cap dominant season with flags each
Dan Godsmark
September 14, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 15, 2026 • 05:50

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