Joy's century of smiles

Residents, family and friends at GraniteHill Aged Care recently celebrated a remarkable milestone as Ilma ‘Joy’ Whitehead turned 100 years old. A keen artist, Joy loves spending her time drawing and creating artwork. Her creativity and cheerful nature have made her a much-loved member of the GraniteHill community. Joy is also the proud mother of four and feels incredibly blessed to be surrounded by such a caring and loving family. When asked the secret to reaching 100, Joy smiled and shared her simple philosophy: "Smile first, and then everything eventually falls into place." She believes a positive attitude is the key to overcoming life's challenges. "If you have a positive attitude, you'll get the right foothold and can move forward," she said. After a century of life, Joy's wisdom, creativity, optimism and deep appreciation for family continue to inspire everyone around her. Happy 100th birthday, Joy.