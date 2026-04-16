A multi-car collision at about 2:10pm today, Friday 4 April has caused all lanes to be closed on the Hume Freeway south of Violet Town, with detours being set up for all traffic south towards Balmattum.

All lanes are closed in both directions on the Hume Freeway at Violet Town, with significant delays in both directions approaching the collision scene.

Drivers heading north (away from Melbourne) should detour from the Hume Freeway in Seymour using the Goulburn Valley Highway to Shepparton, then use the Midland Highway from Shepparton to Benalla to re-join the Hume Freeway.

Drivers heading south (toward Melbourne) should detour at Violet Town and use the Murchison-Violet Town Road through Meipol to meet the Goulburn Valley Highway, then travel south to Seymour to re-join the Hume Freeway.

There are areas of roadworks along the detour routes, so people are are asked to obey all sign posted speed limits, drive to the conditions, and stay alert for emergency services.

Victoria Police and emergency crews are attending to scene in which a truck has left the highway and is in a small gully about 10 metres from the edge of the highway.

The Euroa Gazette believes a hazardous material has leaked into the surrounds and a hazmat vehicle was at the scene.

The Hume Freeway will re-open only when it is safe to do so and the the closure is expected to be in place for a significant period.

More information on real-time traffic conditions and the latest public transport information can be found at transport.vic.gov.au