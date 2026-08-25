History made: all Euroa teams finals bound

It was a history-making Saturday for Euroa Netball, with A Grade, B Grade and 17 and under all finishing their home and away seasons with convincing victories over Kyabram. The results ensure Euroa will feature in the finals across all five grades, with B Reserve also making the finals after being forfeited to on Saturday, alongside the 15 and Under team who had a good win. With the home and away season now complete, attention turns to finals. The 15 and Under team will play in Tatura on Saturday morning, while B Grade and B Reserve travel to Rochester for afternoon games. A Grade and 17 and Under have the luxury of playing at home on Sunday, with Euroa hosting. It is a remarkable achievement for the club and a milestone that will be remembered in Euroa netball history. Five teams, one club, and one very exciting finals campaign ahead. Come on down and support them. A GRADE finished their home and away campaign in dominant fashion, running out 107 to 16 winners. The team controlled the game from the opening whistle and continued to build their lead across all four quarters. Goal shooter Bec Colwell produced a season-high 79 goals, earning her best-on-court honours, while Tylah Marchbank was outstanding at Goal Defence and Taiysha Wallis impressed through the midcourt. B GRADE was equally impressive, recording a huge 108 to 6 victory. The game also provided a special milestone for Bree Poole, who celebrated her 100th game for Euroa. It was a memorable occasion for Bree, who was recognised among the team’s best players alongside Sarah Ternes and Katy Frewen. Ternes was prolific in the shooting circle with 42 goals, while Poole was also strong in goals and Frewen provided plenty of pressure at Goal Keeper. B RESERVE The team won on forfeit. 17s AND UNDER finished their season with a 63 to 35 win. Kyabram stayed within striking distance during the opening half, with Euroa leading 35 to 18 at the main break. The young Magpies then shifted up a gear after half time, kicking away to record a comfortable 28-goal victory. Avie Hill was named among the best at goal attack, amassing 42 goals in their win, while Maisy Wilson produced a strong performance on the wing in her second game of the day. Charli Pittock also impressed in defence. 15s AND UNDER rounded out their regular season in style on home turf at Memorial Oval, securing a resounding victory over Kyabram to boost their confidence heading into finals. The Young Magpies lined up with an unfamiliar starting rotation. Zara Hill and Ava Gordon steering the attack, Molly Fowler, Bethan Burton, and Maisey Wilson controlling the midcourt, and Isabel Gordon alongside Isla Moore anchoring the defense. The opening quarter proved to be a tight, goal-for-goal affair. While Euroa created early defensive gains, a few loose passes limited their ability to capitalise on the scoreboard, holding a slim 10 to seven lead at the first break. The second term saw Euroa shift into top gear. Smothering defensive pressure across the entire court forced Kyabram into multiple held balls and costly turnovers. Euroa worked seamlessly as a cohesive unit to shut down passing lanes, restricting their opponents to just five goals for the quarter. In attack, Zara held dominant position under the ring and benefited from sharp, precise feeding. By halftime, the Magpies had blown the game open, 28-12. Euroa maintained their relentless work rate in the second half, rotating the defense to bring Isla to GD and Grace Hill to GK. The defensive unit continued to frustrate Kyabram, stretching the lead to 18 by three-quarter time. A final-quarter reshuffle brought Isabel into the C position, where she linked smoothly with Bethan, Ava, and Zara. Euroa piled on a massive 17 goals in the final term while dominating the rebound contest at both ends of the court. Euroa ran away with a convincing 53 to 23 victory, sending a strong message to the rest of the competition as they launch into the final’s series. Coaches’ Awards: Ava Gordon, Isabel Gordon, Isla Moore