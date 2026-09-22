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Heroes honoured with National Medal

<p>HONOURING A LIFETIME OF SERVICE: More than 150 family members, friends, fellow firefighters, and community members gathered at Creightons Creek CFA on Saturday 12 September to celebrate National Medal recipients Brian Kelly Barrie and Noye, whose combined service to the CFA spans 130 years. PHOTOS: Andy Wilson</p>\\n
<p>HONOURING A LIFETIME OF SERVICE: More than 150 family members, friends, fellow firefighters, and community members gathered at Creightons Creek CFA on Saturday 12 September to celebrate National Medal recipients Brian Kelly Barrie and Noye, whose combined service to the CFA spans 130 years. PHOTOS: Andy Wilson</p>\\n

HONOURING A LIFETIME OF SERVICE: More than 150 family members, friends, fellow firefighters, and community members gathered at Creightons Creek CFA on Saturday 12 September to celebrate National Medal recipients Brian Kelly Barrie and Noye, whose combined service to the CFA spans 130 years. PHOTOS: Andy Wilson

From 'Longwood to Longwood', 130 years of service between two Creightons stalwarts
Andy Wilson
September 22, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 22, 2026 • 10:01

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