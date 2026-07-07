Emergency services personnel visited Avenel Primary School in the final week of Term 2 for a Heroes Day event designed to teach students about the work of local first responders.

Representatives from the CFA, SES, Victoria Police, and Ambulance Victoria gave talks and demonstrations to teach children about the hard work that emergency and first responders do both in preparation for and during emergencies.

The excitement around the school was wonderful to see for what was a very successful day.

Students toured emergency vehicles and asked questions about emergency response roles.

The day also included a fundraiser supporting bushfire recovery efforts, raising $750 through an out-of-uniform day, sausage sizzle, and a guess-the-lollies competition.

The proceeds will be donated to a bushfire relief fund.

A huge thanks went out from the school community to all emergency service volunteers for generously giving their time, along with the school's Parent & Friends volunteers and student leaders who helped organise the day.