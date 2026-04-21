Football

Violet Town’s senior football side was unable to break through for its first win of the season, going down to Girgarre by 21 points in a high scoring contest.

Girgarre finished with 17.14 (116) to Violet Town’s 15.5 (95), with the Towners showing plenty of fight and scoreboard pressure across the afternoon.

JD Hayes led the way in front of goal with seven majors and was named Violet Town’s best player.

He was well supported by Patrick Horsburgh, who kicked four, while Will Hayes added two and Nathan Abley and Sam Leigh each kicked one.

Among Violet Town’s best were JD Hayes, Michael Nolan, Will Hayes, Damian Kefford, Mitchell Saunders, and Patrick Horsburgh.

Elsewhere in round two, Longwood edged Murchison-Toolamba in a thriller, 12.8 (80) to 11.8 (74).

Avenel set up an impressive win against Undera, 18.19 (127) to 5.9 (39).

Senior coach JD Delaney said a fast start was crucial against a more match-hardened Undera, and that his side delivered.

"The team’s four-quarter effort, saying all 21 players played their role," Delaney said, highlighting, "Zac Hill, Clayton Salmon, and seven goal kicker Nick Jolly, adding the group’s strong buy-in would be vital ahead of a big test against Murchison-Toolamba."

Nagambie also recorded a dominant result, defeating Rushworth 18.15 (123) to 2.6 (18).

After two rounds, Violet Town sits 12th on the senior football ladder, while Longwood is well placed in third with an unbeaten 2-0 record.

Netball

There was better news for Violet Town on the netball court, with the A-grade side opening its season in style with a 41-32 win over Girgarre, and Avenel had huge day out against Undera, beating them 42-28.

Coach Georgia Velt said she was thrilled with the result, especially with four debutants making their mark.

“Very happy to start off the season with the win,” Velt said.

“We had four A-grade debutants this weekend who were all standouts.

“Zahra Bourke and Maddie Williams had come up from B-grade, their strength and confidence was excellent.

"Maddie was incredible in defence, creating many opportunities for us to capitalise in the attack end, and Zahra was strong in the goal ring and was extremely accurate in her goaling.

“Katie Cantwell and Bec Coney were two other debutants coming in from other clubs and they created great midcourt intensity and connection.

“Overall, great game, we just need to have a bit more time on the court together to gel and play four consistent quarters.”

In other A-grade results, Rushworth defeated Nagambie 47-32, Murchison-Toolamba beat Longwood 32-23.