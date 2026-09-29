Half an hour help with the feathery numbers

BirdLife Australia's Aussie Bird Count is inviting local residents to spend 20 minutes counting birds in their backyard, street or favourite outdoor location. Local bird photographer Bill Harris said the survey was designed for everyone, not just experienced birdwatchers. "You don't really need any prior knowledge," he said. "However, it's a good starting point to get interested in knowing your local birds." The count will be held between 19-25 October 2026, and participants can record anything feathered around them for as many 20-minute windows that they wish during the seven days. BirdLife Australia says on its website the survey is a fun, easy way for anyone to help take a national snapshot of the birds around Australia. "With just 20 minutes, you can help build a picture of how our feathered friends are faring and contribute to something that really counts," the website said. "Right now, one in six Australian birds faces the threat of extinction, making it more important than ever to pay attention." Participants simply choose any location, spend 20 minutes identifying birds they see and log their observations online. Mr Harris said the project generated valuable information about bird populations and distribution while also encouraging people to connect with nature. "It's an opportunity for exposure and learning," he said. "It shouldn't be serious. It can be a whole lot of fun." He said people often discovered an interest in birds either early in life or later when they finally found the time to explore the natural world. To get involved, visit aussiebirdcount.org.au