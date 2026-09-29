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Half an hour help with the feathery numbers

<p>COUNT ME IN: Anyone can join in the Aussie Bird Count 2026 by simply spending 20 minutes outside anywhere and counting what birds they see. PHOTO: K Vang and W Dabrowka</p>\\n
<p>COUNT ME IN: Anyone can join in the Aussie Bird Count 2026 by simply spending 20 minutes outside anywhere and counting what birds they see. PHOTO: K Vang and W Dabrowka</p>\\n

COUNT ME IN: Anyone can join in the Aussie Bird Count 2026 by simply spending 20 minutes outside anywhere and counting what birds they see. PHOTO: K Vang and W Dabrowka

Bird count invites locals to look up
Andy Wilson
September 29, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 29, 2026 • 09:27

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