Haines Now Stable

By JEFF ZEUSCHNER and ANDY WILSON Prayers and overwhelming messages of support continue to be expressed throughout Strathbogie Shire for Indi Independent MP Helen Haines, whose condition has improved from “critical” to being “serious but stable”. The Alfred Hospital confirmed on the weekend - and again yesterday - that Dr Haines’ remained in a “serious but stable condition”, which was the first improvement since she sustained life-threatening injuries when struck by a 4WD outside her Wangaratta electorate office in Murphy Street on Monday last week. The horrific incident has led to Dr Haines having both her legs amputated, and the 43-year-old Tarrawingee driver of the 4WD Brendan Nugent remaining in custody facing multiple charges for what police allege was a deliberate attack. In Euroa on Sunday afternoon, about 60 locals escaped the rain and gathered under the Seven Creeks Park barbecue shelter to stand united in grief but sending love and support to Dr Haines and her family. Shoulder to shoulder, many wearing Helen Haines orange T-shirts, people shared admiration and community care for a woman who had not only championed the 'Indi' way of decency and respect as their federal member since 2019 but had also been part of the local community. Many were quite emotional as they spoke, and there were many hugs going around. The event was convened by Kate Auty and Shirley Saywell and included some of Dr Haines’ staff. Professor Auty spoke for five minutes before handing to Ms Saywell who then opened the session for contributions from those gathered. Avenel resident Jim Billings said the people assembled on Sunday spoke with warmth and compassion. “They spoke about how much she was respected,” Mr Billings said. “They also talked about Dr Haines’ ability to give undivided attention when she conversed with them, as well as her sense of humour.” Ruffy Community Recovery Committee member and volunteer at Tablelands Community Centre Fiona Steele it would be a “long and hard” road to recovery for Dr Haines. “I know that she is such a strong resilient person; she will get to the other side of this,” Ms Steele said. “She is just such a wonderful human being and what has happened is just so shocking.” Ms Steele said Dr Haines understood the bushfire recovery situation and had been advocating for the community for the rebuild. “Helen has been so supportive of this region, not only after the fires in January, but also for a number of years,” Fiona said. “She stepped up as soon as the fires passed through, and not by just visiting right at the beginning either. “The very next day after the fire, she called me and passed on her condolences for the community centre and said what a good job the centre was doing.” Mr Billings shared one encounter on Sunday that he had with Dr Haines after a community meeting about power blackouts earlier in the year. He said that Dr Haines, on learning that he had lost his home on day two of the January bushfire, made a beeline for him at the event’s end to “see how I was going”. “She had such empathy and care,” he said. “She wanted to know genuinely if I was going to be OK. “After I said to her, ‘I wish I was in your electorate’, she said something profound. “‘Just talk gently and look for common ground’.” Mr Billings anecdote drew applause from those assembled in Seven Creeks Park. “That’s what she is like, the ability she has to listen to people is just extraordinary.” “If you put all the pollies and room and asked them to select the best one there, they’d select Helen Haines every time.”