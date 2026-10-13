Grants and upgrades at Euroa Historical Society

The Strathbogie Shire Council recently awarded multiple grants to the Euroa Historical and Genealogical Society. The 2026-27 Sustainability Grant was for two electric reverse cycle air conditioners, one in the main building and one in the Eliza Forlong Cottage. This will provide a reduction in energy emissions by replacing gas for heating, with the bonus of cooling in the warmer months. Connection with the solar/battery on-site will help reduce costs in the main building further. The 2026-27 Quick Response Grant was for an aluminium framed glass display case to provide much improved visibility and access to items within. Members thank council for its continued support of the society, which manages the Euroa Museum and provides a range of services, such as research on early families in Euroa and district.