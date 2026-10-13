Governor-General visits fire-affected communities

Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn visited Strathbogie Shire last Thursday, speaking to Blaze Aid volunteers at Creightons Creek and visiting the Euroa Recovery Hub to learn about and witness the ongoing impacts of the January Longwood bushfire. Ms Mostyn was invited by Strathbogie Shire Council Mayor Scott Jeffery to tour the area, after reaching out to him shortly after the fires earlier in the year and maintaining contact. The Governor-General also met with CFA captains from fire-affected communities last Wednesday at the CFA District 22 Headquarters in Shepparton to discuss the impacts from the January fires and the ongoing recovery. CFA captains from Longwood, Upton Hill, Creightons Creek and Ruffy brigades attended the meeting. The Governor-General spoke about meeting with the CFA brigades before coming to the fire-affected area. “It was a privilege to meet with the CFA brigades,” Ms Mostyn said. “They were there on the front line of the catastrophe as it unfolded, and they continue to work on the long tale of this incident. “It was important to listen to them and to hear about what went right and what they worry about and just to learn what we all need to appreciate about the recovery and some basic things about what they always do. “They were very generous and shared with me their work, and it was really my job to say thank you for the extraordinary volunteering that goes on protecting us all the time.” The Governor-General added her thoughts on the fire recovery in the aftermath of the Longwood bushfire in January. “The thing that is so evident is the strength of this community in taking care of each other,” Ms Mostyn said. “The community has stepped in here, they know how to fix things, they know what needs to be done and they also, I think, are feeling that a lot of things are taking a long time. “They’re very supportive of local government and the work that the various councils have done. “But we’re getting close to the one-year anniversary of this fire and so many people are still facing challenges.” Ms Mostyn closed by expressing how grateful she was to tour the fire-affected area. “It’s always uplifting for a Governor-General to come and visit places like this region and these incredible shires,” Ms Mostyn said. “I think we always see the strength of extraordinary generosity and a sense of our community in these moments. “But as many people have told me, they prefer not to have the disaster to exercise that great community spirit. “The people of this shire are truly extraordinary; to remain able to band together for the future despite that terrible tragedy earlier this year. “I’ve been so grateful to be invited here and spend time on the land as Governor-General to look and learn and to know where I can reflect some of my learnings here and to others.”