Government defends recovery spending

In response to Independent for Indi Helen Haines' comments regarding bushfire recovery funding, the Victorian Government pointed to the more than $420 million committed to support bushfire-affected communities. In a statement, a government spokesperson said the funding included emergency payments, temporary accommodation, clean-up support, and mental health services. "We've delivered more than $420 million to help bushfire-affected Victorians to recover and rebuild," the spokesperson said. The comments came after Dr Haines questioned both the flow and transparency of recovery funding during a visit to Strathbogie and Murrindindi Shires (Page 1). The spokesperson said the state initially funds eligible recovery programs before expenditure is later reconciled with the Commonwealth in each financial year. "Under the standard arrangements established through the DRFA, Victoria funds eligible recovery supports upfront, with expenditure subsequently acquitted to the Commonwealth on an annual basis." However, the government has not provided a breakdown of how the $420 million had been spent when responding to earlier questions from ***The Euroa Gazette***. In correspondence on 31 July, the Premier's office said that modular housing construction and site preparation works were underway. The government also said on 15 July it had funded 27 community recovery officers and recovery hubs across 15 councils. Dr Haines has questioned how recovery funding has been distributed and called for greater transparency around expenditure. Story: https://www.euroagazette.com.au/news/where-is-the-money-trail-dspgeuzq