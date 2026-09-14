Government agrees: roads not up to scratch

A major new report by the Victorian Auditor General's Office (VAGO) has resulted in a prompt government response to criticism from the opposition, the crossbench, and VFF. The report said Victorian roads were deteriorating faster than they could be repaired, with 54.28 per cent of roads in the Hume region now classified as poor or very poor despite significant increases in maintenance spending over recent years. The proportion of roads rated poor or very poor across Victoria has increased from 39 per cent in 2021 to 48 per cent today. The audit found the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) was struggling to keep pace with the rate of deterioration, with defects appearing faster than repairs could be completed. Victoria's Auditor General Andrew Greaves concluded that while maintenance expenditure had increased substantially, the overall condition of the state's road network continued to decline. DTP's annual maintenance expenditure increased from $511 million in 2020-21 to $757 million in 2023-24. Despite this, the report found a growing backlog of road rehabilitation work and warned that more than one-third of the state's roads now have fewer than five years of remaining useful life. The report also found the department had repeatedly advised government that funding levels were insufficient to maintain and improve road conditions across Victoria. Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) president Ryan Milgate said the findings reflected what regional Victorians experienced daily. "Nine in ten farmers don't believe the Victorian Government understands regional issues or has a positive plan to grow the industry," Mr Milgate said. "The biggest concern from farmers and regional Victorians is the absolute shocking state of our country roads." Nationals Member for Euroa Annabelle Cleeland said the report confirmed concerns repeatedly raised by rural communities. "Families, farmers, freight operators, and businesses rely on safe roads every day," she said. Member for Northern Victoria Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell also responded to the VAGO report's findings, saying her long-held concerns were 'vindicated' and that roads needed to be fixed to the highest standard. “The state can’t just keep throwing hot mix into potholes and calling it a day,” Ms Tyrrell said. The government response to this masthead was swift, with a spokesperson agreeing that the state's roads were 'not good enough'. "We are accepting every (report) recommendation,” the spokesperson said. “VAGO says the system isn’t working and needs more oversight - that's exactly why we will develop a plan to bring contracted road maintenance back in house.” The spokesperson also said the DTP was doubling the number of potholes currently being fixed to make an 'immediate difference' and took aim at the opposition's plans for road transport. “The real risk for our roads is $40 billion in Liberal-One Nation cuts.” The government said it had recently invested an additional $352 million towards road maintenance, resulting in a record $1.4 billion being spent on repairs and rebuilds in the 2026-27 financial year, with 70 per cent of the funds going to regional Victoria. The government also said, if re-elected, it would work alongside experts and local workforces to take the role of repairing roads out of the hands of third party contractors, and that each region, including Loddon Mallee Hume, would have more say in prioritising repairs. VAGO's key findings 54.28% of roads in the Hume region are rated poor or very poor. Statewide, poor or very poor roads have increased from 39% to 48% since 2021. More than one-third of Victoria's roads have less than five years of useful life remaining. Maintenance spending rose from $511 million in 2020-21 to $757 million in 2023-24. Road defects are appearing faster than repairs can be completed. The Department of Transport has advised government that current funding levels are insufficient to maintain and improve road conditions.