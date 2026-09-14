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Government agrees: roads not up to scratch

<p>STATE OF THE ROADS: A VAGO report found more than half the roads in Victoria\\'s Hume region are now rated poor or very poor, prompting calls for greater investment and a government commitment to increase maintenance spending. SOURCE: VFF</p>\\n
<p>STATE OF THE ROADS: A VAGO report found more than half the roads in Victoria\\'s Hume region are now rated poor or very poor, prompting calls for greater investment and a government commitment to increase maintenance spending. SOURCE: VFF</p>\\n

STATE OF THE ROADS: A VAGO report found more than half the roads in Victoria's Hume region are now rated poor or very poor, prompting calls for greater investment and a government commitment to increase maintenance spending. SOURCE: VFF

Roads deteriorating faster than they're being repaired
September 14, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 15, 2026 • 05:37

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