In CFA’s 75th year supporting the Good Friday Appeal for the Royal Children's Hospital, the generosity of Victorians right across the state exceeded expectations on Friday 3 April, in helping raise $2,150,000.

Euroa CFA was also in the action with over 50 family, friends, and other volunteers joining CFA personnel to knock on doors all over town, while half a dozen others counted the donations as they began rolling in.

Fire trucks could be heard sounding their sirens as they entered streets, encouraging people to come out with a sizeable donation.

Elsewhere in the shire, other brigades were doing their bit, hosting barbecues and rattling tins at local service stations to raise vital funds in their communities for a much-loved and well-respected cause.

This year, Euroa CFA raised over $16,000.

As a major fundraiser for the Appeal, and one that hits close to home, the CFA has now raised statewide more than $43 million over an impressive 75 years.

It was also a milestone night for the Appeal as it marked its 95 years of fundraising, with a record-breaking final tally of $25,268,485.

Acting CFA Chief Officer Alen Slijepcevic presented the new customised cheque for the momentous year with the total amount CFA contributed to The Royal Children’s Hospital.

“As an organisation, we are incredibly proud our CFA members’ efforts each year who lend their time to fundraise alongside the Victorian community for such a worthwhile cause,” Mr Slijepcevic said.

“Thank you to all participating brigades across Victoria for your contribution to this year’s Appeal and for the work you do in your local towns not only to protect them but to also help save young lives."