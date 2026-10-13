Golden performances at Euroa Clay Target Club

The Euroa Clay Target Club staged its annual Golden Gift Shoot on Sunday and was rewarded with excellent attendance and some impressive scores. Originally staged as part of Euroa’s Wool Week celebrations, hence the golden sashes, the club has continued the tradition. Wangaratta’s Daryl Hunt proved to be the best overall competitor on the day, winning the Point Score event and taking out the Overall High Gun Sash with 117/120, the combined score from the three individual events. Euroa president Leon Tonks surprised himself by recording the only 20/20 in the Single Barrel event from a field of approximately 40 competitors. Colbinabbin member Travis Williams shot an outstanding 82/82 to defeat Wangaratta’s John Wodjeik by one target in the Double Barrel Gift. The final event was something of a novelty, with shooters entering the Deauville Doubles randomly paired by the club’s computer. Williams teamed up with St James member Stephen Murphy to record the only 20/20. Special mention must also be made of several junior competitors who entered on the day. Euroa’s Owen Spencer shot 61 consecutive targets in the Double Barrel Gift to claim A Grade honours, while St James competitor Andrew Murphy and Kyneton’s Alby Dolling dominated the C Grade section of the program. Full Results 20-Target Double Barrel Gift AA Grade - First and Overall: T. Williams (Colbinabbin) – 82/82 - Second: J. Wodjeik (Wangaratta) – 81/82 A Grade - First: O. Spencer (Euroa) – 61/62 - Second: R. Fynch (Kyneton) – 26/27 B Grade - First: J. Foulkes (Euroa) – 20/21 - Second: L. Tonks (Euroa) – 19/21 C Grade - First: A. Dolling (Kyneton) – 19/21 - Second: A. Murphy (St James) – 18/21 20-Target Single Barrel Gift Overall Winner: L. Tonks (Euroa) – 20/20 AA Grade - First: J. Wodjeik (Wangaratta) – 24/25 - Second: R. Logan (Numurkah) – 23/25 A Grade - First: J. Murphy (St James) – 19/21 - Second: D. Clark (Mansfield) – 18/21 B Grade - First: L. Tonks (Euroa) – 20/20 - Second: D. Luelf (Mansfield) – 19/20 C Grade - First: A. Murphy (St James) – 18/24 - Second: A. Dolling (Kyneton) – 17/24 20-Target Point Score Gift AA Grade - First and Overall: D. Hunt (Wangaratta) – 102/102 - Second: R. Wojtowyez (Corowa) – 83/84 A Grade - First: D. Clark (Mansfield) – 101/102 - Second: O. Spencer (Euroa) – 59/60 B Grade - First: J. Foulkes (Euroa) – 56/60 - Second: L. Fitzpatrick (Euroa) – 55/60 C Grade - First: A. Murphy (St James) – 54/60 - Second: A. Dolling (Kyneton) – 52/60 Overall High Gun D. Hunt (Wangaratta) – 117/120 20-Pair Deauville Doubles Gift – Drawn Partners - First: T. Williams and S. Murphy – 20/20 - Second: R. Logan and R. Wojtowyez – 19/20 Regular practice sessions are held on Wednesday afternoons from 1pm to 3pm and on the first Sunday of each month from 11am to 3pm.