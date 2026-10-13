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Golden performances at Euroa Clay Target Club

<p>HIGH GUN HONOURS: Club president Leon congratulates Daryl Hunt on winning the Golden Gift High Gun title.</p>\\n
<p>HIGH GUN HONOURS: Club president Leon congratulates Daryl Hunt on winning the Golden Gift High Gun title.</p>\\n

HIGH GUN HONOURS: Club president Leon congratulates Daryl Hunt on winning the Golden Gift High Gun title.

Hunt takes top honours as Golden Gift tradition continues
Dan Godsmark
October 13, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 13, 2026 • 11:30

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