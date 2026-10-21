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EUROA HERO SWIMS INTO FLOOD WATERS

Former Gazette journo saves life in Qld floods

<p>\\'HE\\'S NOT GOING TO MAKE IT\\': Will Murray (bottom right) swims out to the stricken car where he was joined by another man (inset) and pulled the driver to safety with seconds to spare. IMAGE: ABC vision</p>\\n
<p>\\'HE\\'S NOT GOING TO MAKE IT\\': Will Murray (bottom right) swims out to the stricken car where he was joined by another man (inset) and pulled the driver to safety with seconds to spare. IMAGE: ABC vision</p>\\n

'HE'S NOT GOING TO MAKE IT': Will Murray (bottom right) swims out to the stricken car where he was joined by another man (inset) and pulled the driver to safety with seconds to spare. IMAGE: ABC vision

Will Murray reaches sunken car in 'nick of time'
Andy Wilson
October 21, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 22, 2026 • 03:54

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