Gardeners make judges sweat

Congratulations to all the gardeners in Euroa! You made the task of judging winners for each of the sections of this year's Over the Fence garden competition extraordinarily difficult. However, senior judge Heather Rolls from Benalla, using the guidelines set out by ‘The Australian Horticultural Show and Judges Manual’, eventually chose winners in each category. Heather looked for affinity between the house and garden, cleanliness, neatness, and quality of lawn (if applicable); as well as permanent plantings, accessories placed in the garden and the floral effect between the permanent and temporary plantings. The Euroa Garden Club has much pleasure offering special congratulations to this year's winning gardeners and we urge you all to take advantage of the beautiful spring weather we are experiencing by wandering around the town and visiting these gardens. They are truly inspiring in scope of imagination and execution of their design.