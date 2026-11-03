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Frontline kitchen wins $38,000 boost

<p>MORE THAN A MEAL: Frontline Community Kitchen volunteers celebrate their $38,000 Jar Wars grant success. The award brings the group\\'s fundraising effort within reach of its target as it works towards establishing a dedicated emergency kitchen for firefighters, volunteers, and communities affected by disaster. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>MORE THAN A MEAL: Frontline Community Kitchen volunteers celebrate their $38,000 Jar Wars grant success. The award brings the group\\'s fundraising effort within reach of its target as it works towards establishing a dedicated emergency kitchen for firefighters, volunteers, and communities affected by disaster. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

MORE THAN A MEAL: Frontline Community Kitchen volunteers celebrate their $38,000 Jar Wars grant success. The award brings the group's fundraising effort within reach of its target as it works towards establishing a dedicated emergency kitchen for firefighters, volunteers, and communities affected by disaster. PHOTO: Supplied

Watch this space as disaster food relief rolls on
Andy Wilson
November 3, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 03:23

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