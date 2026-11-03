Frontline kitchen wins $38,000 boost

A community project born in the aftermath of the January bushfires has received a major boost, with Frontline Community Kitchen awarded $38,000 after being named overall winner at the 2026 Bendigo Community Bank Jar Wars Grants Night. The grant takes the group's fundraising total to $78,000 and, with additional funding still to come, places it within sight of its target to start construction of a purpose-built emergency mobile kitchen. Frontline Community Kitchen founder Bec Rieusset said on Facebook the announcement was an emotional moment for the volunteer-driven organisation. "I'm not sure there are even words to describe how we are feeling right now," she said. "I have cried, smiled and cried some more." The project began during the January bushfires, when volunteers prepared meals for firefighters, emergency responders, volunteers, and community members working through the disaster. During the crisis, the team provided more than 150 people with three meals a day over eight days. "We saw firsthand just how much something as simple as a hot meal, a friendly face and somewhere to sit for five minutes could mean to someone who was absolutely exhausted," Mrs Rieusset said. The group - headed by Mrs Rieusset and her 'partner in crime' Jody Delahey - began fundraising for a dedicated emergency kitchen capable of supporting disaster recovery efforts across Strathbogie Shire and beyond. The successful Jar Wars grant application received the highest overall score across both community voting and judges' assessments. In its notification to the group, Bendigo Community Bank described the result as a reflection of the project's vision and potential community impact. For Frontline Community Kitchen volunteers, the funding represents far more than a financial contribution. "$38,000 is not just a grant," Mrs Rieusset said. "It's hundreds of future hot meals. "It's exhausted firefighters having somewhere to sit and catch their breath. "It's families and communities knowing someone is looking out for the people protecting them." The group also paid tribute to Claire Taylor, who volunteered her expertise in grant writing and delivered the presentation on the night, and to the many volunteers, supporters, and community members who backed the project through donations, raffles, sausage sizzles, and fundraising events. Additional funding commitments of $5000 from ANZ Bank and $4000 from Inland Rail helped the campaign reach its current total. While more funds still need to be raised before construction can begin, Ms Rieusset said the project had already exceeded anything the group imagined when it started. "From cooking meals during the January fires to raising $78,000 towards making sure our frontline responders never go without. "Who would have thought?" She said the project remained focused on a simple philosophy first developed during the bushfire response. "When they show up, so do we."