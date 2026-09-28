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From woo-woo to the lab

<p>CHANGED MINDSET, CHANGED REALITY: Joe Dispenza recognises the science behind meditation. PHOTO: Lewis Howes</p>\\n
<p>CHANGED MINDSET, CHANGED REALITY: Joe Dispenza recognises the science behind meditation. PHOTO: Lewis Howes</p>\\n

CHANGED MINDSET, CHANGED REALITY: Joe Dispenza recognises the science behind meditation. PHOTO: Lewis Howes

The frontier shift between mysticism and the mind
September 28, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 29, 2026 • 05:12

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