From classroom to creek, Sixes at Sevens

By JOCELYN RILEY and ELLA KELLY On Monday 14 September, the Grade six students from St John’s Euroa took part in a tree-planting activity at the Seven Creeks, behind the Northern Republic Hotel. Earlier this year in March, our class propagated many of the native trees and plants that were planted on the day. Local environmental expert Ray Thomas showed us how to correctly plant the seedlings and explained why native vegetation is so important for the local environment. He taught us about the native wildlife that will benefit from the new plants, including birds, insects and other animals that rely on these habitats for food and shelter. It was exciting to see the plants we had grown from small cuttings now finding a permanent home along the creek. The experience helped us learn more about caring for the environment and how small actions can make a big difference to the health of our local ecosystem. The students are proud to have contributed to the preservation of the Seven Creeks and look forward to watching the area grow and thrive in the years ahead.