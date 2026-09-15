Freddo crowned 2026 Badminton champions

Freddo has been crowned the 2026 Choc Full of Shuttles champion after edging out Crunchie in a gripping Euroa Badminton Association grand final on Monday 7 September. In one of the closest deciders the competition has seen, Freddo and Crunchie could not be separated on games, finishing with eight wins apiece from the 16 matches played. The title came down to points, with Freddo scraping home 290 to 282 after a full night of intense badminton. The grand final featured Rupert against Anakin, Elouera against Liam, Robyn against Ken, Connie (Lara) against Kendal, Nicholas against Angus, Kim against Brendan, Ben against Daniel, and Shae (Vincent) against Tim. Both sides fought hard throughout the night, with Crunchie pushing the eventual premiers every step of the way. Their strong season and grand final performance gave them plenty to be proud of, but Freddo held on when it mattered most to claim the golden-wrapper glory. Freddo defeated Crunchie 290 points to 282, with the games split 8–8. The season was capped off with several special presentations from association president Brent Moore. Ron Dean was awarded Life Membership of the Euroa Badminton Association in recognition of his outstanding dedication and service to the club. The honour was a fitting acknowledgement of the enormous contribution Ron has made to badminton in Euroa. Flynn Mosely received the Best and Fairest Award for his skill, sportsmanship and dedication throughout the season. Elouera Walker was presented with the Di Mackrell Award in recognition of her stellar play and contribution during the 2026 season. Anakin Godsmark received the Encouragement Award after showing significant progress, hard work and commitment to improving throughout the year. The association thanked all players, supporters, volunteers and families who helped make the 2026 Choc Full of Shuttles competition another memorable season. With another thrilling grand final in the books, players will now look forward to returning to the courts next season for more badminton and, of course, more chocolate. The Euroa Badminton Association would like to thank Burtons IGA for their contributions for grand final vouchers.