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Formosa takes home McNamara Medal

<p>McNAMARA MEDALLIST: Jye Formosa led the voting with 19 votes to claim the 2026 McNamara Medal.</p>\\n
<p>McNAMARA MEDALLIST: Jye Formosa led the voting with 19 votes to claim the 2026 McNamara Medal.</p>\\n

McNAMARA MEDALLIST: Jye Formosa led the voting with 19 votes to claim the 2026 McNamara Medal.

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