Formosa takes home McNamara Medal

Longwood captain Jye Formosa has capped off an outstanding season by claiming the Kyabram District League’s prestigious McNamara Medal, while Merrigum’s Breanna Baker took home the Rita Warren Medal as the league’s A Grade netball best and fairest. Formosa was crowned the senior football best and fairest after polling 19 votes, giving Longwood plenty to celebrate after another impressive individual season from its captain. Nagambie’s Tom Barnes attracted the most votes on the night, polling 24, but was ineligible for the award due to suspension, leaving Formosa as the leading eligible player and the 2026 McNamara Medal winner. Barnes’ season was nevertheless a remarkable one. The Nagambie spearhead booted 107 goals for the season and was also a key member of Nagambie’s premiership side, adding a flag to an outstanding individual campaign. For Longwood senior coach Scott Stefanos, the award was fitting recognition for the consistency Formosa has shown throughout the season. “I think winning the league medal is just really good recognition for what Jye’s been able to produce week in, week out for the club,” Stefanos said. “He never plays a bad game. “On a personal note, Jye is one of the most humble people you could ever meet, and I’d say he’s just happy he could win it for the club.” Stefanos said having the league’s best and fairest player wearing the Longwood colours was a significant achievement for the club. “For the club to have a league medal winner is just amazing, and I know everyone at the club is so proud to say he’s a Longwood player,” he said. “The way he carries himself is exactly how we want our players to be and act, which is why he’s our captain also. “It makes you walk a little taller knowing you have the league medal winner in your team. “He’s a star.” In the A Grade netball count, Merrigum’s Breanna Baker claimed the Rita Warren Medal after an outstanding season. Baker finished on 26 votes to secure the league’s highest individual A Grade honour. Tallygaroopna’s Bree Giles finished runner-up with 23 votes, while Shepparton East’s Lauren James rounded out the top three with 20 votes. The result capped off a memorable KDL presentation night, with Formosa and Baker recognised for their consistency and performances throughout the 2026 season.