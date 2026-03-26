The Fire Danger Period within the majority of the North East will officially end on Tuesday, 7 April, almost a month earlier than anticipated.

Wangaratta, Benalla, Mansfield, Alpine, Indigo, Towong, Wodonga council areas and Alpine resorts have all been included under the lifting of the fire restrictions.

CFA Deputy Chief Officer for the North East, Gavin Thompson, said the easing of restrictions was due to a number of favourable factors within the CFA District 23 and 24 areas.

“Recent fires in these areas have shown les intensity due to some recent welcomed rainfall,” he said.

“Rain has fallen consistently, as predicted in the region which is allowing us to ease restrictions.”

Strathbogie and Moira shires will have fire restrictions lifted a week earlier on 30 March.

Parts of the state’s west including Horsham, West Wimmera and Yarriambiack councils will also cease the Fire Danger Period.

CFA is urging residents to remain alert as the current and continued conditions can still lead to fast-moving grassfires even in cooler weather.

“It has been a long and challenging fire season and as we head into autumn, there is still heightened fire risk, with dry weather expected for many more months,” a CFA spokesperson said.

“With the end of the FDP, some landowners may choose to resume burn-offs, but it’s essential to take precautions and ensure conditions are safe before proceeding.”

To prevent unnecessary emergency callouts, landowners must register their burn-offs.

If smoke or fire is reported, it will be cross-checked with the register to avoid an emergency response.

Burn-offs can be registered online at www.firepermits.vic.gov.au or by calling 1800 668 511.

Where possible, landowners should also notify neighbours and those nearby who may be sensitive to smoke.