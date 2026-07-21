The first thing visitors notice inside ARTBOX's current exhibition in Strathbogie is that nothing feels manufactured.

There are no grand statements competing for attention or themed collections with big names attached to them.

The works have not been created for commercial galleries or investors, either; instead, there are handmade objects, personal stories, and the quiet evidence of people creating because they enjoy creating.

That is the spirit behind 'I Am Not A.I. Made by Me @ Home', the wordy but poignant title of an exhibition that has brought together works from artists who live within just the Strathbogie Tablelands.

The exhibit showcases everything from paintings and textiles to stained glass, weaving, handcrafted musical instruments, and even preserves that have all emerged from homes, sheds, kitchens, workshops, and studios across the district.

Visitors move from colourful glass hearts inspired by the Blondie song Heart of Glass, to woven works crafted from locally gathered plant materials, to paintings reflecting the landscape and personal experiences of their makers.

Handmade preserves and pickles sit neatly in a basket, while a handcrafted violin and timber case tell a story of craftsmanship and patience.

The written reflections accompanying the works explain not only what the artist has made, but why they felt compelled to make it.

The result is more a celebration of creativity in all its forms.

For local artist Jill Carlson, that creativity begins with finding what she calls 'the zone'.

Jill has a painting in the show, having lived locally on the Merton-Strathbogie Road for the past seven years after relocating from South Australia.

Her journey began while at Adelaide's Flinders University, where she studied legal studies, psychology, and women's studies with art as a minor.

After all those years, Jill said the experience of painting for her remained much the same.

"It gives you great peace when you find it," she said.

"You have to get into what I call the zone, and once you feel it, you don't want to stop; you can be in it for hours.

"But it does need preparation.

"You can't just take it up and do it."

Jill's painting 'Leaves' dates back to her Flinders University years, yet still sits comfortably among the more recent works.

The eclectic display shows that technical skill is only part of the story, with the exhibition celebrating experimentation, learning, and personal fulfilment.

The pieces have come from both experienced artists and those trying a technique for the first time, with the accompanying stories reflecting that journey, from first attempts at weaving and textile work to painstaking efforts at instrument making and glass art.

Jill's painting attracted praise from visitor Sylvia Wardell, who paused to admire the work.

"I love your painting," Ms Wardell said.

"Isn't it beautiful? I love how it's got that gentle sense of movement, with the lighter colours."

Jill explained how the exhibition said something broader about the local community.

"I'd like people to know that the people up here are in so much peace that they can create such beautiful art," she said.

"You know, in their own homes and for themselves.

"Not just for the show or for sale or for profit, but to give themselves their own peace of mind.

"And it shows so wonderfully up here."

She sees that same creativity expressed throughout the district.

"We're not artists so much; this is simply what we create," she said.

"People in the garden up here, too, they're doing living art.

"They put back into the earth, they put back into the environment, they show talent.

"They help each other."

She said that such a sense of generosity was woven through the exhibition itself and recalled one maker whose handcrafted scarves had attracted considerable interest from visitors.

"The person who made them said, 'Give me your name and I'll make you one'," Jill said.

"That says that this community will help each other as they need it.

"Could you want anything else in life better than that?"

Jill declined to be photographed, wanting instead more Gazette space to be filled with art.

ARTBOX

Exhibition: I Am Not A.I. Made by Me @ Home

Location: ARTBOX, Strathbogie Hall, Main Street, Strathbogie

Opening hours: 11am to 1pm, Friday to Monday

Exhibition period: until Sunday 27 July

Entry: Free and open to the public.

Viewing of works through the glass frontage available 24/7.