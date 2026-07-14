The BlazeAid bushfire recovery camp at the Euroa Showgrounds will need to relocate before the end of September, with organisers confident a new base will be secured in time to continue supporting fire-affected landholders across the region.

The volunteer organisation, which has become a familiar presence at the showgrounds since the Longwood and Berrys Lane bushfire, must make way for preparations for the 2026 Euroa Agricultural Show.

Camp coordinator Debra Ong said discussions were underway with several prospective hosts and that the response from the community had been overwhelmingly positive.

"The community has been extremely supportive and is helping us find another venue," Ms Ong said.

"We have great confidence we will have another venue to go to, and we have been in discussions with a couple or so.

"The locations each have their merits."

Ms Ong said she hoped an announcement could be made within the next week or two but stressed BlazeAid would like to hear from further offers.

"We are still open to what possibilities are around," she said.

The call-out comes as BlazeAid continues to support fencing recovery across the fireground, with more than 100 properties still awaiting assistance.

"We are not leaving any time soon - we're here for several months," Ms Ong said.

She said volunteers and organisers had been "blown away" by the willingness of residents to help identify possible locations.

"People have been suggesting things and trying to think about where we could go," she said.

Among the options being explored are a new central camp, two camps across the fire-affected area, or a satellite operation to better service distant properties.

Discussions are continuing with Murrindindi Shire Council, recovery coordinators, and BlazeAid chief executive officer Melissa Jones.

"My thinking is we need to have one in each predominant shire because the fireground is so large," Ms Ong said.

"If we do that, we will need good roads and somewhere very roughly in the middle of the firegrounds.

"We are not exclusive to Strathbogie Shire when we can reach Murrindindi Shire."

The relocation itself is expected to be staged over several weeks and could be eased if an overlap period between camps is possible.

At present, the Euroa camp is home to 26 backpacker volunteers who would also need to be accommodated during any transition.

Ms Ong said temporarily shutting down the operation was not considered a practical option.

"You have to reinvigorate volunteer commitment if you stop," she said.

"The backpackers won't come back if you tell them they need to go away for a week."

Despite the impending move, BlazeAid remains committed to continuing its recovery work across the region.

"We want to do something for everyone," Ms Ong said.

"As far as we're concerned, we will continue on, reaching out to those 100 properties we have not touched yet."

She said the organisation also needed to be mindful of the approaching fire season and the wellbeing of its volunteers.

"We can't stay indefinitely because the next fire season is coming and with an expected El Niño and all the regrowth we're going to have, we need to have time to rest our volunteers," she said.

For now, however, the focus remains on securing a new home and ensuring the recovery effort continues uninterrupted.

"It's not insurmountable for us," Ms Ong said.

"We'll make it work."