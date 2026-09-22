Final service at St David's

A local Strathbogie Shire congregation is inviting the community to visit the site of St David's Terip Ruffy Uniting Church on Sunday 27 September for a final service. The modern church building was opened at its location in 1976 and sadly razed on 8 January by the Longwood bushfire. The community of St David's will be celebrating the history of the church as it metaphorically closes its doors, with the service being led by Rev Salesi Faupul, who is the Uniting Church's Moderator for the Synod of Victoria and Tasmania. The original building opened in 1894 and was attached to Alexandra, before becoming connected with Euroa in 1935, and played a significant role in the district throughout the 20th century, during which it had a sizeable congregation, a Sunday school, and later a youth group. Described by a local history guide as a 'pillar of local history', St David's was noted for having farewelled local soldiers to war, celebrating marriages, and hosting funerals for generations of district families. The church foyer contained an honour board listing 20 local men who served in the Great War, including recipients of decorations ranging from the Military Medal to a Victoria Cross. The altar, pulpit, organ, and pews each carried stories of donations from local families and other churches. Closer to home, Euroa's Stella Stillman is compiling the history of St David's for a book she has researched and will have available on the day. The last service held at the church was on 14 December 2025, when the next scheduled service was due just three days after the Longwood bushfire. The local community is invited to attend. Sunday 27 September, 11:15am. 200 Ruffy Road, Ruffy.