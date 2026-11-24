B GRADE A frustrating Saturday for the Magpies, with B Grade's match abandoned after heavy rain. SCOREBOARD: Euroa 156 all out (72.1 overs) and Karramomus 0/2 (4 overs) Result: Match drawn – points shared. C GRADE After last Saturday's washout, Euroa C Grade finally returned to action, but it proved a tough afternoon for the Magpies. Pine Lodge piled on the runs, reaching 5/281 from their 40 overs. Skipper Connor McCombe claimed 2/38, while Jordan Masters picked up 2/63. Cooper Goodall was the standout for economy, producing 1/33 from eight overs including a brilliant caught-and-bowled, while Billy Wilson kept things tidy with 0/19 from four overs, including a maiden. Despite the Magpies' efforts, Pine Lodge set a challenging target of 282. Euroa's run chase got off to a disastrous start, with the Magpies slumping to 3/18 and then 6/36. But Haedyn Saville was not going anywhere. Saville produced a determined innings of 69 not out from 94 deliveries, striking six boundaries and carrying his bat through the entire 40 overs. Paddy Murphy helped steady things with 8 from 52 balls, while Billy Wilson remained unbeaten on 4 as Euroa finished on 9/126. SCOREBOARD: Pine Lodge: 5/281 (40 overs) defeated Euroa: 9/126 (40 overs) Result: Pine Lodge defeated Euroa by 155 runs Coming Up Both Magpies teams are at home next Saturday. B Grade – Euroa v Mooroopna. C Grade – Euroa v Karramomus.