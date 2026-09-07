Fences become 'incidental' for a night

Over 100 people gathered at the Euroa Showgrounds on Friday 4 September as BlazeAid volunteers and fire-affected landholders came together for an evening of food, friendship, and gratitude. The 'farmers night' gathering was also held partly as a farewell to camp manager Debra Ong and husband Chong, who are preparing to leave the base camp for a well-earned caravan holiday after months helping coordinate recovery efforts across the district. Farmers from across the fireground joined volunteers around firepits and long tables for a meal that celebrated not only the kilometres of fencing rebuilt since January, but the relationships formed along the way. Among the highlights of the evening were a rich chocolate mousse prepared by French volunteer Thibaut Chalier and a panna cotta from local volunteer Glenda Dodson, both proving popular as the 'seconds' queue lengthened. BlazeAid board secretary David Capel said the evening reflected the spirit that has defined the organisation since its beginnings after the Black Saturday bushfires. "It is a very equalising experience," Mr Capel said. "Fires, floods, cyclones, whatever it is, it's the same generosity that appears from all sorts of walks of life." BlazeAid was founded by Kevin and Rhonda Butler after their Kilmore district property was impacted by the 2009 fires. What began with volunteers camping beside a shearing shed and helping neighbours repair fences has since grown into a nationwide organisation that has operated hundreds of recovery camps across Australia. Mr Capel said while rebuilding fences remained the practical purpose of every camp, the human connections often became the lasting legacy. "The fences become a bit incidental after a while," he said. "It's the people connection which is so important. "That's why tonight the farmers are here, to talk to each other about what they've done since the fire and meet the volunteers again." For one evening at least, the focus shifted from recovery work to celebrating just how far recovery has come. On the fenceline since 16 January In kind labour costs... $1,785,000 - Fencing cleared $8,616,500 - Fencing completed $10,401,500 - Total So far.... 289 Registered properties 510km Fencing cleared 832km Fencing completed 907 Registered volunteers