Farmer recovery group Need for Feed delivered a substantial consignment of fodder to bushfire-affected farmers across the Longwood firegrounds on Saturday 25 July.

A convoy of 20 trucks arrived at Euroa Saleyards at about 11.30am, carrying a mix of approximately 720 round and square bales along with bags of pellet feed.

The trucks travelled from across southern Australia, including Tasmania and Warrnambool, before gathering at Cobram and heading south.

The delivery was coordinated by Catie Hill, Coll Furlanetto, Katie Hill, and Anne Douglas.

Catie Hill said the delivery was then distributed through a network of local depots to registered recipients across the fire-affected area.

A lunch stop was held in Euroa before the convoy continued through the firegrounds and on to Alexandra.

"We are so grateful to the Lions Club of Euroa for catering and to Strathbogie Shire for the use of facilities," Ms Hill said.

"All going well, people should be able to collect once they have been contacted."

Need for Feed coordinators had spent the previous week organising distribution and advising registered farmers where their fodder would be available.

Ms Hill said the convoy was well received by volunteers and drivers alike.

"The feeling among the drivers and coordinators was knowing their donations will be well received by farmers and help get them through winter successfully," she said.

"Although the grass is green up there, and there is grass, it's just not enough."

Ms Hill said the convoy may be the final Need for Feed delivery associated with the Longwood bushfire recovery effort.

"It's a little bit of help for farmers," she said.