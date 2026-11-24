Residents worried that the Ruffy Recovery Hub is preparing to close have been reassured that support services will continue, with the facility instead transitioning to a longer-term community recovery role. The biggest change is that it is moving to inside the hall. Community Recovery Committee member Sharron Batt said recent changes around the site had prompted questions from residents concerned the hub was winding down. "There have been so many messages in the suggestion box," she said. "People seem to be concerned that the Recovery Hub is about to shut down." Ms Batt said that was not the case. "We're still there," she said. "The place is still there for those who need it." The hub is being restructured to better support longer-term recovery needs as the community continues to rebuild nearly a year after the January bushfires. As part of the transition, some stored materials and aid supplies are being consolidated and moved into the hall foyer, and the gathering area moved into the hall itself, where there is more space and air conditioning. It also makes the facility easier to maintain and clean. The neighbouring block that had been used during the emergency response has already been returned to its owner, while excess supplies are being redirected to organisations where they can continue helping communities. "Nothing is being wasted," Ms Batt said. "Any non-perishable food is being donated to Food Share and things are going to BlazeAid." Community dinners will continue and the popular Tuesday gatherings from 10am until noon will remain an important part of the hub's role. Ms Batt said maintaining the site's gardens and outdoor areas would remain a priority. "It will be a nice refuge for the summer, a nice green place for people to bring visitors if they are not comfortable hosting them in their temporary accommodation," she said. The focus was now on ensuring the centre remained welcoming and supportive for people at all stages of their recovery journey. "We're accommodating everyone."