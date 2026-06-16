A new childcare centre in Euroa is aiming to ease pressure on local families, with places currently available despite ongoing waitlists across regional Victoria.

Little Kindy, operating from Lewis Street, has been open for several months and caters for children from birth to five years.

Behind the centre’s arrival is a broader story of a family making the move to the region in search of a different way of life.

Centre director Tracy Grist relocated from Melbourne late last year, bringing her husband Raymond and their two children to Euroa.

Her husband has since taken up a role at Violet Town Bush Nursing Centre, while their children have settled into local education, with one attending Euroa Kindergarten and the other Euroa Primary School.

For Mrs Grist, the move was driven by a desire to step away from the pressures of city life.

“I’ve worked in long day care for a long time in Melbourne,” she said.

“It’s getting really busy down there, and I think seeing the anxiety in my own children around it really made the decision for us.

“They were worried at night about things happening, and I just thought that if it’s getting to the children that much, I don’t want this for my family.

“I wanted that relaxed country lifestyle where kids can grow up to be kids.”

Since opening, Little Kindy has grown to a capacity to care for up to 87 children and operates five days a week from 6.30am to 6pm.

Ms Grist said the centre was keen to connect with the local community, with plans for partnerships with organisations including the CFA and Granite Hill.

The service is also preparing to apply for kindergarten funding, with the aim of offering programs on site from next year.

That could provide an additional local option for families who currently travel outside Euroa for kindergarten.

“We know there are families who head to places like Violet Town for kinder,” Ms Grist said.

“We’d love to be able to bring them back into town.”

While waitlists remain a challenge across the sector, Ms Grist said the centre currently had availability and was encouraging families to get in touch.

For her, however, the focus remains as much on the community she has joined as the service she manages.

“It’s been a really positive move for us,” she said.

“And we’re looking forward to being part of the town.”

To find out more, visit littlekindy.com.au/euroa or phone 5795 3143