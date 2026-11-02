Social media
Home page>News>Exams arrive, students w...
News

Exams arrive, students will thrive

<p>SEVEN YEARS BEHIND THE SCENES: Struan Clarke with Doug Mackrell atop the trusty International 434 tractor they use to deliver desks and chairs to Kirkland Avenue every October. PHOTO: Andy Wilson</p>\\n
<p>SEVEN YEARS BEHIND THE SCENES: Struan Clarke with Doug Mackrell atop the trusty International 434 tractor they use to deliver desks and chairs to Kirkland Avenue every October. PHOTO: Andy Wilson</p>\\n

SEVEN YEARS BEHIND THE SCENES: Struan Clarke with Doug Mackrell atop the trusty International 434 tractor they use to deliver desks and chairs to Kirkland Avenue every October. PHOTO: Andy Wilson

To Year 12 students: 'Take a deep breath, and back yourself'
Andy Wilson
November 2, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 01:36

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES