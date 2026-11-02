Exams arrive, students will thrive

By ANDY WILSON With the VCE examination centre being prepared and exams about to get underway, there's a mixture of nerves, excitement and anticipation among Euroa Secondary College's Year 12 students. Principal Anna Eddy said last week she was incredibly proud of the students and everything they had achieved throughout their final year of schooling. "It's been a big year for our Year 12s, and they've worked really hard to get to this point," Ms Eddy said. "There are certainly a few nerves around, which is completely understandable, but we're really proud of the way they've approached their final year and supported one another along the way." While student nerves may be a bit unsettled as spring turns into the warmth of summer, in the shade of Kirkland Avenue trees on Monday 26 October, a couple of calm pairs of hands were making sure students would have one exam hall set up in good time. For decades, St Andrew's Uniting Church Hall has been a venue for VCE exams, right back to the days when Year 12s were known as 'HCE' students and even before that as 'matrics'. For the last seven years of that tradition Doug Mackrell has studiously been transporting desks from the college to the hall via a reliable International 434 tractor. Doug was joined by good mate Struan Clarke on Monday afternoon and they had a laugh at how little-known this unique annual tradition had remained over the years. "It's an important job, and I like doing it," Doug said, not skipping a beat as he wound up some tie-down straps. "You might wonder, why don't I use the truck, but when I used the truck, it involves lifting the desks and chairs up high. "The tractor's trailer is much easier." And with 43 horsepower beneath the 434's bonnet, it never lets the students down - it's an easy pull. Although oral and performance assessments began on 5 October in Victoria, written examinations started on Tuesday 27 October with English - considered the main written exam - sat at 9am. Statewide, students will sit for 87 subjects, ending on Wednesday 18 November. The message to students from Mrs Eddy was to back themselves and to remember that their achievements go well beyond their exam results. "Of course, we want them to do their very best, but I also want them to remember that an exam result doesn't define who they are or what they're capable of achieving," she said. "They've got so much ahead of them, and there are many different pathways to success. "To our Year 12s, take a deep breath, trust in the work you've put in and give it your best shot. "Whatever happens over the next few weeks, we're already incredibly proud of you, and we can't wait to see where life takes you next." Euroa Secondary College community joins The Euroa Gazette and the whole shire community in wishing all Year 12 students the very best of luck as they tackle their final exams, and to look forward to a thriving future after their school years.