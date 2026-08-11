Despite heavy rainfall on Sunday, organisers of the Kangaroo Hoppet are still planning to deliver Australia's premier long-distance cross country ski event at Falls Creek this Saturday.

Almost 65mms of rain on Sunday adversely impacted snow cover on areas of the course for the country's annual international ski marathon.

Colder conditions on Monday, bringing fresh snowfalls which were forecast to continue into Thursday, hope to help improve conditions.

Race secretary Mary Hall said committee members met last week and were meeting last night (Tuesday) to continue to look at all options.

"The Hoppet Race Committee (HRS) is planning on running an event this year, however given the heavy rain this past Sunday we need to see what the next weather event does," Ms Hall said on Monday.

"It will not be the traditional course, and we are still looking at formats.

"The HRC is meeting Tuesday 11 August to narrow down racecourse possibilities.

"We will be updating the situation regularly on the website, hoppet.com.au and on social media.

"If you have entered, you will receive email updates and a text to your race day mobile number closer to the day.

"Please be aware participants maybe required to carry a backpack with their own protective gear (layering for cold weather)."

This Saturday is to be the 32nd iteration of the Kangaroo Hoppet, which is run by the Mt Beauty-based Birkenbeiner Ski Club.

More than 100 skiers from other countries are expected to join many hundreds of Aussies to compete in the event which is part of the Worldloppet series.

Alongside the 42km Kangaroo Hoppet, participants can also choose the 21km Australian Birkebeiner or the 7km Joey Hoppet.

The event rounds-up a busy fortnight on the cross country calendar at Falls Creek, with the AUS XC Ski National Championships successfully held at the start of the month and the Ski de Femme - attracting more than 200 women - held is superb sunshine last Saturday.

For the latest on the Kangaroo Hoppet go to the website hoppet.com.au