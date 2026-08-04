UNDER 11s

By CATHRYN RENKIN

The first quarter saw the Euroa Maggie Force girls come out strongly, fighting hard for the ball.

The midcourt worked to support the defenders, who battled tirelessly to stop Kialla West Yellow.

Euroa’s attacking players also worked hard and were rewarded with a goal in the opening quarter.

The second quarter saw a strong Kialla side demonstrate its speed and agility through the midcourt, moving the ball into attack on several occasions.

However, Euroa’s defenders continued to work hard and restricted Kialla to just one goal for the quarter.

Maggie Force came out strongly across the entire court in the third quarter, producing numerous turnovers and deflections to keep Kialla scoreless.

Despite creating several opportunities, Euroa was unable to add another goal to the scoreboard.

A fired-up Kialla side began the fourth quarter determined to finish the game strongly.

Despite Euroa’s best efforts, Kialla proved difficult to stop and ran out nine to one winners.

It was a great team effort from Maggie Force, with all the girls playing well together.

Congratulations to Peyton on receiving this week’s team award.

Peyton played extremely well in defence, creating several turnovers, and also performed strongly in attack, scoring Maggie Force’s only goal.

UNDER 15s

Mia Holmes set the court alight by scoring the opening goals of the game.

Tatura managed to move the ball into attack, but Grace Burden and Lucy Bickerton produced several timely interceptions.

Euroa’s quick thinking made it extremely difficult for Tatura to score, with the opening quarter ending 15 to one in Euroa’s favour.

The pace quickened in the second quarter, with Kiara producing several athletic defensive efforts, while Chloe Squires and Lucy defended relentlessly.

Audrey Anderson made a fantastic intercept at centre, while Bridie Simpson was electric at wing attack, helping move the ball into Euroa’s attacking end for Brianna Maher to finish.

Euroa led 26 to four at halftime.

The third quarter saw Ivy Burden move with incredible speed at centre.

She and Audrey, playing at wing attack, collected several loose balls that had bounced away from their opponents.

With Euroa continuing to make quick decisions, shooters Mia and Brianna combined well to extend the lead to 37 to six at three-quarter time.

Despite holding a commanding lead, Euroa did not ease up in the final quarter.

The players continued to make excellent team decisions, delivering smooth, direct passes and producing timely intercepts.

Their shooting was precise, with Audrey scoring 11 goals in a remarkably short period.

Euroa completed an impressive team performance with a 53 to 6 victory over Tatura.

Award: Chloe Squires