Euroa Secondary college student Ollie Swain has been announced as a recipient of the 2026 Kokoda Trek John ‘Jack’ Dawson Scholarship by State Member for Euroa Annabelle Cleeland.

Ms Cleeland said Ollie was selected following a highly competitive process, with the interview panel praising his leadership, humility, and strong understanding of history.

“Ollie stood out for his confidence, character, and genuine commitment to his community,” Ms Cleeland said.

“This scholarship recognises not just academic achievement, but the values of resilience, integrity, and service.

"Ollie embodies all of these qualities, and I have no doubt he will represent our community with great pride.”

The Kokoda Trek Scholarship provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young people to walk the historic Kokoda Trail in Papua New Guinea, retracing the footsteps of Australian soldiers who served during the Second World War, including those from the 39th Battalion and the 2/14th Battalion.

During the trek, Ollie will visit significant battle sites and pay his respects at Port Moresby's Bomana War Cemetery, gaining a deeper understanding of the sacrifices made by Australian servicemen.

“Ollie’s empathy and appreciation for our history will ensure he honours the legacy of our veterans with the respect it deserves,” Ms Cleeland said.

Upon returning, Ollie will take on the role of Kokoda Ambassador, sharing his experiences with local schools, RSLs, and community groups across the region.

Ms Cleeland also acknowledged the generous support of local organisations and individuals who made the scholarship possible.

“This important program would not be possible without the backing of our community.

"I sincerely thank the Seymour RSL, Seymour Racing Club, Kilmore Racing Club, and Brian Vial for their ongoing support and commitment to investing in our young people,” she said.

Ms Cleeland said she looked forward to following Ollie’s journey and seeing the impact he would make as a future leader in the community.