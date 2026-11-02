Euroa Relay For Life closing in on $80,000 goal

With just days remaining until Euroa Relay For Life returns after a decade-long absence, the community has already raised an impressive $58,011 towards its $80,000 fundraising goal. As of Monday 2 November 2 a total of 297 participants across 25 teams had registered for the event, which will take place at the Euroa Showgrounds from 11am on Saturday 7 November through to 11am on Sunday 8 November. The 24-hour event promises to be a celebration of community spirit, bringing together cancer survivors, carers, families, and supporters to raise funds for Cancer Council Victoria. Participants will complete laps of a 500-metre course, with teams aiming to cover as much distance as possible throughout the 24 hours. A lap-counting app will provide live updates, allowing teams to monitor their progress and add some friendly competition to the event. The Euroa Cycling Club will take on a slightly different challenge, riding stationary bikes with the ambitious goal of covering three kilometres for every kilometre completed by those walking or running. The last Relay For Life in Euroa was in April, 2014. There will be plenty happening away from the track, with local food vans, live music throughout the weekend, children's entertainment and a special high tea hosted by the Euroa CWA. Committee member Pam Bannister is also taking part in Relay For Life in memory of her husband, Will, who lost his seven-year battle with cancer four years ago. "I'm involved as a tribute to my husband Will, who lost a seven-year fight against cancer four years ago," Bannister said. "The disease is what it is, but the care he received in his last months was so caring and supportive that you want to be able to support that for anyone who needs it going forward." Special ceremonies will also recognise cancer survivors and carers, while remembering those who have lost their lives to the disease. For many participants, the event carries a deeply personal meaning. The Euroa Gym team has 13 registered members and has raised $1,391, with several members sharing their reasons for taking part. Paul Enright had planned to run in memory of both his parents, who died from cancer, but a recent car accident has prevented him from participating. Instead, his nine-year-old son will take his place. "I was going to be running for both my parents who died from cancer, but due to a car accident I won't be able to take part, so my nine-year-old son will be running in my place," Enright said. "This is a great cause which can fund the best quality care for all affected." Fellow team member Karen McConachy is also walking in memory of her mother. "I'm walking for my mum who lost her life to cancer. Also for all those who have had their life and the lives of family and friends changed in an instant by a cancer diagnosis," she said. Relay For Life committee chair Bibby Simmons said every lap represented hope for a future without cancer. "I'm relaying because every lap is a step toward a world where no one has to hear the words 'you have cancer'," Simmons said. "Every lap keeps the baton moving, and every dollar helps too." Simmons highlighted the importance of fundraising for cancer research, prevention and support services, including Cancer Council's 13 11 20 information and support line. "You don't have to walk every lap. "Walk one, ten, or a hundred. Join a team, chuck in a donation, or just rock up. "The point is showing up." Cancer survivor Bec Ross hopes to remain on the track for the entire 24 hours. "Being one of the lucky ones to survive the dreaded C word with surgery and no following treatment, to now live life to the fullest, is an incredible achievement and feeling," Ross said. "To be able to watch my girls grow up is such a blessing." Brent Moore, captain of the team In Honour of Wendy Moore, is participating in memory of his grandmother and mother. "First I lost my nan to cancer, then later my mum," Moore said. "If I can help in any way so that someone may survive or have a better quality of life, and meet their grandchildren as Mum never did, it's worth it." Another team making an enormous contribution is No One Walks Alone, captained by Tegan Nedelkos. The team has already raised $8,016 towards its $10,000 target, with local businesses and individuals donating prizes for a fundraising raffle to be drawn during the event. Nedelkos, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer at just 39, said the event held special significance. "Relay For Life is incredibly personal to me. "Cancer touches so many of us, and together with my wonderful team, I'm relaying to celebrate survivors, honour those we have lost and give hope to everyone still facing cancer," she said. "We want people to know that support is out there and no one walks alone." With the community already contributing more than $58,000, organisers are hopeful the $80,000 target can be reached. Everyone is welcome to attend, whether participating in the relay, supporting a team or simply enjoying the entertainment. Entry tickets are $40, with further information and event updates available through the Relay For Life Euroa Facebook and Instagram pages. After a decade without a local Relay For Life, Euroa is preparing for a memorable weekend that will celebrate survival, honour loved ones and demonstrate the strength of a community united against cancer.