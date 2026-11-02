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Euroa Relay For Life closing in on $80,000 goal

<p>JOIN THE FUN FOR A GREAT CAUSE: Relay for life starts at 11am on Saturday and runs until 11am Sunday.</p>\\n
<p>JOIN THE FUN FOR A GREAT CAUSE: Relay for life starts at 11am on Saturday and runs until 11am Sunday.</p>\\n

JOIN THE FUN FOR A GREAT CAUSE: Relay for life starts at 11am on Saturday and runs until 11am Sunday.

25 teams prepare for 24 hours of hope
Dan Godsmark
November 2, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 3, 2026 • 05:22

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