Members of the Euroa and District Pickleball Group tested their skills against quality opposition at the Ocean Grove Classic Seniors Tournament on 10 July.

Triona King, Peter King, and Ros Doxey made the trip to Ocean Grove to represent Euroa, with Triona and Peter combining to achieve the group’s standout result.

The pair joined forces in the mixed doubles event and produced an impressive performance to claim the silver medal.

It was a significant achievement for Triona, who was competing in only her second tournament after winning a bronze medal in Craigieburn at her first competition.

Earlier in the tournament, Triona and Ros teamed up to contest the women’s doubles event in the 65-to-70-year age group.

While the Euroa combination recorded one victory from their five matches, they remained competitive throughout the event and gave a strong account of themselves against experienced opponents.

The tournament was Ros’s first taste of competitive pickleball and proved to be an enjoyable and valuable experience.

Ros said she learnt plenty from watching and playing against other competitors and thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the tournament.

The Euroa and District Pickleball Group continues to welcome new players interested in trying the rapidly growing sport.

Pickleball sessions are held every Wednesday from 6pm at the ECCA Centre at Euroa Secondary College.

New players are encouraged to come along, watch a session and discover what the sport has to offer.

For further information about joining the group, email euroapickleball@gmail.com