A GRADE

Ellie Warnock’s A Grade Euroa side took to the court looking quite different from the team that played in the season decider at the end of 2025.

New faces Bec Colwell and Taiysha Wallis joined returning players Tylah Marchbank and Bridget Hill.

The side hit the court and began the 2026 season in fast fashion.

Euroa dominated Mansfield all over the court, with captain Eliza Hoare getting her girls going with the energy Magpie supporters know and love.

Mia and Bree were also in the thick of the action as expected, their passion for the black and white palpable for those present.

In the goal shooter role, Bec Colwell underlined the reason for the excitement around the club and the league with a first class performance to get her GVL career off on the right foot.

The excitement from supporters was further enhanced by a brilliant debut from midcourter Taiysha Wallis, who slotted beautifully into the side.

With Euroa running out 33 goal victors, the girls are now looking forward to their first home game next weekend against a much improved Shepparton United side.

BEST PLAYERS: Eliza Hoare, Bree Sudomirski, Mia Sudomirski.

B GRADE

The B Grade Euroa Magpies wasted no time making their mark on the season, turning up the heat both on and off the court in Mansfield.

Midcourt sister duo Millie and Ruby Watson fed the ball with precision to sharpshooters Sarah Ternes and Bree Poole, who rarely missed an opportunity.

By half time, Euroa led 34-10.

The Magpies continued their relentless pressure, led by defenders Katy Frewen and captain Kelly Hill, once again showcasing exceptional reading of the play.

Euroa pushed on to finish comfortably, 65-19.

Round one also featured some exciting debuts.

Alice Ludlow impressed in her first B Grade game at wing attack, with a brief cameo at goal defence highlighting her versatility.

Avie Hill stepped up seamlessly from the 17 and under team across the attacking end, while Steph Warburton made her club debut, slotting effortlessly into the midcourt.

It was a convincing season opener for the Magpies, combining experience, energy and exciting new talent.

They will be looking forward to next week and their first home game.

We hope to see plenty of support at Memorial Oval.

BEST PLAYERS: Millie Watson, Sarah Ternes, Ruby Watson.

B RESERVE

It was a strong start to the season for Euroa B Reserve, setting the tone early in Round one with a 62-32 win over Mansfield.

The girls came out with great intensity and worked hard across all four quarters, showing strong connections right across the court.

In the goal third, Sienna Trotter, Molly Redfern, Ella Hill and Bella O’Dwyer worked well together, showing accuracy and movement to convert opportunities.

Through the midcourt, Abbie Ellis, Megga O’Bree and Chanelle Paulke provided strong drive and connection, transitioning the ball smoothly and creating plenty of attacking chances.

Defensively, Mary Frewan, Demi Walker and Keely Wright applied consistent pressure, forcing turnovers and giving the team plenty of opportunities to reset and attack.

It was also great to welcome new players Bella O’Dwyer and Chanelle Paulke to the club, along with welcoming back Mary Frewan, with all three making a fantastic impact in their first game with the group.

It was a really positive first hit out with plenty to build on moving forward.

There were exciting signs for the season ahead.

BEST PLAYERS: Chanelle Paulke, Molly Redfern, Keely Wright.

17 AND UNDER

In an unexpected but thrilling start to the season, Euroa claimed victory in the opening round, overcoming an undermanned side to defeat Mansfield with determination and class.

Avie Hill and Lily Asquith were a standout combination in the goal ring, displaying tremendous rhythm and accuracy.

Their connection was seamless and will no doubt be a valuable asset throughout the season.

In the midcourt, Ruby Fowler and Bethan Burton, playing up from the 15s, worked tirelessly to drive the ball forward and maintain strong attacking pressure.

Both players showed consistent effort, calm decision making and excellent control, setting the tone for Euroa’s forward momentum.

Defensively, Charli Pittock, Evie O’Dwyer, Jade Raleigh and Izzy Gordon, also playing up from the 15s, held strong and demonstrated composure under pressure.

Their communication and teamwork created numerous turnovers and kept Mansfield contained at crucial moments.

It was an admirable display of teamwork, resilience and grit — a result that sets a promising tone for the season ahead.

SCOREBOARD: Euroa 58 defeated Mansfield 48.

BEST PLAYERS NAMED BY COACH: Lily Asquith, Avie Hill, Evie O’Dwyer.

15 AND UNDER

Euroa’s 15 and under netball team kicked off its season with an impressive performance, making the trip to Mansfield for a competitive opening-round clash.

The home side started strongly, scoring three quick unanswered goals to apply early pressure.

Euroa soon settled, finding its flow and working back into the contest to trail by just one goal, 13 to 12, at the first break.

The second quarter saw the momentum swing, driven by strong defensive efforts from Isla Moore at goal keeper and Isabel Gordon at goal defence.

Molly Fowler at centre and Maisy Wilson at wing defence were outstanding with their intercepts, creating turnovers and helping Euroa take control to lead 28 to 23 at half-time.

Changes in the third quarter provided another boost, with Maisy Wilson shifting into centre, Molly Fowler moving to wing attack and Tully Watson into wing defence.

In the goal circle, Ava Gordon at goal shooter and Bethan Burton at goal attack combined effectively, capitalising on opportunities and extending the margin with some lovely goals.

By three quarter time, Euroa had built a solid 38 to 31 lead.

In the last quarter, Euroa maintained its composure and played with confidence, displaying smooth ball movement and strong teamwork.

Zara Hill came on at goal shooter for the final few minutes, providing height in the ring.

The girls’ consistent effort right across the court saw them finish strongly and secure a 48 to 41 win.

It was a well rounded team performance and a great way to open the season.

BEST PLAYERS: Maisy Wilson, Isla Moore and Ava Gordon.