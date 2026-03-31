Euroa has claimed a memorable win over Northerners in the B Grade grand final, defeating its opponent by 99 runs in a gruelling two-day contest at Mooroopna.

With innings to be played 100 overs, Euroa posted a commanding 10/297 off 98 overs before bowling the opposition out for 198 in 74.4 overs.

The victory was made even sweeter for Euroa after dropping their only game for the season against the Northerners, with the breakthrough premiership reward for a group that had worked tirelessly to finally get the job done.

At the crease, Euroa built its innings on a superb knock from captain Nicholas Hill, who produced a match-defining 82 from 229 balls.

Hill’s patience and determination at the top of the order laid the perfect platform for the innings, blunting the new ball across the long two day battle and allowing the rest of the batting line-up to cash in later.

He found support from Cohen Paul, who played an aggressive hand of 75 from 81 balls, while Joshua Robertson added 41, Ryan Hill made 34, and Lachlan Hill contributed 29.

William Jackson also chipped in with 16 in the top order as Euroa’s total grew into a formidable one.

The innings was built in two distinct parts, early resilience followed by a strong finish.

Hill’s ability to occupy the crease for such a long period proved crucial, with Euroa taking full advantage in the latter stages once the ball had softened and the fielding side began to tire.

Ryan Hill said the win was a special moment for the team after previous heartbreak.

“It feels really good mate.

Obviously we lost the two previous grand finals, so to win one is unbelievable,” he said.

“The boys are absolutely stoked.

"We’ve trained bloody hard for it and have earnt it the hard way.”

Hill said the platform created by the top order had made life much easier for the middle order.

“It was good to get a few with the bat.

"Credit to the boys above allowing us middle order blokes to work with an older ball and tired fielders, which makes a big difference,” he said.

“With the ball it was just about consistency and helping the bloke up the other end.”

He said concentration across the lengthy grand final was one of the biggest factors.

“Just concentration.

"They’re pretty long days, so if you can stick at it and focus on what you need to be doing it contributes a lot,” Hill said.

Hill reserved special praise for his captain, who was named man of the match.

“Plugga with the man of the match obviously opened and seen off the new ball and ended up facing 230 balls, which set up our last 25 overs, which in the end killed the game,” he said.

Euroa’s bowlers then backed up the batting effort superbly, combining pressure and discipline to steadily work through the opposition batting line up over the second innings.

Darby Wilson was outstanding with the ball, finishing with 4/53 from 19 overs, while Cohen Paul bowled a commanding spell of 2/42 from 18 overs, including eight maidens. Sham Dadallage was equally impressive, returning 2/38 from 20 overs, and Ryan Hill chipped in with 2/52 from 16.4 overs.

The combined effort ensured Euroa stayed on top throughout the chase, with regular wickets falling and sustained pressure preventing any serious threat to the target despite the demands of a drawn out match played over two days and one that delivered Euroa a richly deserved premiership at Mooroopna after years of persistence.