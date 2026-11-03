Social media
Home page>News>Euroa bowlers battle thr...
News

Euroa bowlers battle through challenging round

<p>ATTACKING PLAY: Buffy McFarlane steps up during pennant competition. PHOTO: Dale Mann</p>\\n
<p>ATTACKING PLAY: Buffy McFarlane steps up during pennant competition. PHOTO: Dale Mann</p>\\n

ATTACKING PLAY: Buffy McFarlane steps up during pennant competition. PHOTO: Dale Mann

Division four flies the flag for Euroa Bowls
Greg Blatchford
November 3, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES