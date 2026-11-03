Euroa bowlers battle through challenging round

We found the going tough in round four of Weekend Pennant, with all three divisions suffering defeats. Division one fell short against Seymour VRI, Division two found Tallygaroopna too strong, whilst Division five lost against the experienced Murchison combination. It was a damp start to the day at Seymour, with no roll-up, but the sun did come out for a while, leading to an improvement in conditions. We were never out of the game but couldn’t get our noses in front, eventually going down by 14 shots. Ken Sutcliffe, Peter Naughton, Brian Bamford, and Anne Sutcliffe rallied over the final few ends to tie their rink, whilst Bill Taylor, Mark Stevens, David Cerini, and Tim Scarlett finished two shots in arrears. Division two was up against a very strong Tallygaroopna outfit but never gave up, despite having the odds stacked against them. The good news is that Bill Jennings and John Groat played their first games for the season and, along with Helen Brache and Lindsay Cocking, got to within three shots of their opponents. Division five again came up against another club’s number one side and was outclassed on the day. We have several new bowlers, and the more they play, the better they will get, so we need to stick together and spend as much time on the green as we can. The shining lights were Ian South, James Dunn, Phil Morrison, and Marty Taylor, who had a 22-all draw. Next week: Division one hosts the mighty Shepp Golf, Division two travels to Shepp Park, and Division five is at home to Rushworth. Results as follows: Division one versus Seymour VRI: 59 to 73 and one point Ken Sutcliffe, Peter Naughton, Brian Bamford, and Anne Sutcliffe, 18-18 Bill Taylor, Mark Stevens, David Cerini, and Tim Scarlett, 18-20 Shane Drysdale, Charmaine Reid, Janneke Barkley, and Doug Maconachie, 12-18 Tony Kings, Mark Jervies, Greg Blatchford, and Bill Sargood, 11-17 Division two versus Tallygaroopna: 51 to 102 and zero points. Bill Jennings, Lindsay Cocking, Helen Brache, and John Groat, 19-22 Jim Perry, Kerry Steers, Geoff Barkley, and Pauline Naylor, 10-26 Alex Grant, Annette Barkley, Libby Byrne, and Lance Carracher, 12-28 Don Steers, Graeme Goode, Buffy McFarlane, and Tracy McConnell, 10-26 Division five versus Murchison: 39 to 89 and one point. Ray Day, Beth Alston, Steve Emms, and Brad Gross, 6-38 Marg Goode, Len Wells, Billy Ruffells, and Alice Wells, 11-29 Ian South, James Dunn, Phil Morrison, and Marty Taylor, 22-22 Midweek Pennant Midweek Pennant saw Division four record our only win for the week, beating East Shepp (One) by 25 shots at home. Two of the rinks finished 13 shots in front, with the third finishing one shot down. A win is a great boost, not just for the players involved, but for the entire club as well. Division one headed across to take on Nagambie on the slick synthetic surface, falling seven shots behind in a tight tussle. Ken Sutcliffe, Mark Jervies, Margaretha Cerini, and Anne Sutcliffe prevailed by six shots, with the other rinks losing by four and nine shots respectively. Division three ventured to Dookie, where the locals were friendly and the scenery lovely. Unfortunately, however, we found the green a tad tricky and, despite chipping away all day, fell short on all three rinks, one by four shots and the other two by six. Division one versus Nagambie: 52 to 59 and two points. Ken Sutcliffe, Mark Jervies, Margaretha Cerini, and Anne Sutcliffe, 21-15 Bill Taylor, Peter Naughton, Steve Bates, and Keith Kruse, 13-22 Tony Kingma, Charmaine Reid, Bill Sargood, and Jan Sheargold, 18-22 Division three versus Dookie: 58 to 74 and zero points. Don Steers, David Cerini, Pauline Naylor, and Tracy McConnell, 20-24 Jim Perry, Kerry Steers, Annette Barkley, and Noel Moon, 21-27 Greg Blatchford, Libby Byrne, Ray Day, and Buffy McFarlane, 17-23 Division four versus East Shepp (One): 71 to 46 and 14 points. Marg Goode, Sandy Holmes, Marion McMartin, and Beth Alston, 25-12 Ross Withers, Mavis Bruce, Mary Steen, and George Andrews, 26-13 Doug McConachie, Helen Brache, Marty Taylor, and Robin Brache, 20-21 Club News There is no Midweek Pennant this week as we switch our focus to the race that stops a nation. We will have social bowls on Cup Day, with some sweeps and a bit of fun, so get down to the club and join in if you are able to. We will also bowl on Wednesday if we get the numbers, with training on Thursday. It is important that we stick together and spend time bowling whenever we can. The draw is out for the Club Championship events, so check it out and arrange first-round matches if you have entered. We have some games already completed and others scheduled, which is pleasing to see. Best wishes are extended to all members who are unwell, with a special shout-out to Sam Barkley, who had a close encounter of the venomous kind on Friday. The good news is that he is up and about, and his absence saw Jani play their first game in Division one this week. Latest Nifty 50 winners: Keith Kruse and Mat McGraw (for the second time this year). All the best and bowl well.