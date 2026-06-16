SENIORS

Taking on ladder leaders Shepparton Bears at Memorial Oval in Euroa last Saturday the senior Magpie outfit welcomed back Adam Giobbi and Jack McKernan into the side as well as Jack Walters who was playing his first senior game in 2026, having debuted in 2025.

These three into the team were at the expense of more injury woes for the club with Jack Smith rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament and Hugh Bailey struggling to overcome a persistent back injury.

Will Jackson headed back to the Reserves team with co coaches Declan Redfern and Linc McKernan licking their lips at the thought of Will back in their team.

The Bears were off to a flyer in the first quarter as they dominated the contested ball, used it well when they had possession and put huge scoreboard pressure on the Magpie outfit.

Mitchell Walters had a key role in shutting down a Bears key forward and was applying himself well to the task.

Cohen Paul again showed his class in a fine performance in the backline throughout the afternoon.

A more even contest ensued throughout the second and third quarter with the Bears booting four goals to Euroa’s three.

Here the Magpies were able to put into place the game plan coach Brad Gleeson and assistants Dave Gleeson and Chris Burke have been working with them for a while.

Nic Asquith kept applying himself throughout the afternoon with some excellent intercept marks and hard running.

Jacob Gleeson’s creative play again allowed the likes of captain Jett Trotter and Zac Gleeson to capitalise up forward.

The last quarter was again dominated by the Bears yet the likes of Will Creevey and Ryan Hill were relentless in their willingness to contest the loose ball.

The team continue to work to their limit and train well in preparation for each match.

An injury list as long as Binney Street across the two senior sides is crippling much in terms of having the best opportunity for success yet it does not phase all involved heading to Princess Park in Shepparton next weekend as the Magpies take on the Shepparton Swans.

BEST: Cohen Paul, Will Creevey, Nicholas Asquith, Jacob Gleeson, Jett Trotter

GOALS: Jett Trotter two, Max Gleeson one, Zac Gleeson one, Jacob Gleeson one

FINAL SCORES: Euroa 5.8.38 defeated by Shepparton Bears 15.9.99

Magpies try hard against superior opposition

RESERVES

The Euroa Reserves took on the strong Shepparton Bears side who, for the past few years, have been a very competitive team with a strong base.

From the beginning of the game the Euroa ruckman James Henry was able to win the tap, yet his on ballers struggled to win the ground ball.

Will Jackson, as always, was giving his all.

The conditions for the game helped Euroa to restrict the opposition early in the match.

As the second quarter commenced the Shepparton team quickly took control of the game in the wet conditions, moving the ball well.

The Euroa players were giving their all but the opposition were just too good by hand and foot.

Into the third quarter the Shepparton team were hitting the scoreboard on numerous occasions whereas Euroa were only able to score two goals.

The young group were giving their all and were being encouraged by the bench and the senior players.

The fourth quarter was again another hard act for the Magpie outfit but to their credit they continued to give their all which resulted in the team coming away with four goals for the game, which was a good effort.

It was a tough game for the home side, injuries are hurting the side with low numbers available in the Reserves.

Thanks again to the under 18 players who doubled up to help out this side.

BEST: Declan Redfern, James Henry, Baxter Fraser, Tynan Cummins, Bede Redfern

GOALS: Baxter Fraser two, Declan Redfern two

FINAL SCORES: Euroa 4.2.26 defeated by Shepparton Bears 20.16.136

THIRDS

By GRANT DAVEY

Another strong week on the training track had the boys eager for the challenge of taking on the second placed Shepparton Bears at Memorial Oval.

The opening quarter was a tough test for Euroa, with the Bears making the most of their chances early before Ollie Wilson gave the side a lift with a terrific set shot from 40 metres out.

Archie Wilson and Cam Baker worked hard to create contests and generate plenty of stoppages, while Connor Garden continued to grow into the side and was rewarded with his first goal from a set shot.

Despite trailing by four goals at the first break, Euroa showed plenty of determination and effort.

The second quarter brought rain and slippery conditions, adding another challenge for both teams.

Backmen Joel Hamill and Angus Rowe again battled bravely against a tall Bears forward line that was presenting strongly, while Jackson Walker continued to mark well in defense and compete strongly.

Shepparton controlled plenty of the contested ball and created a number of inside 50 entries, but Euroa kept working hard and gained valuable experience against quality opposition heading into halftime.

Coach Mills encouraged the team at the main break to keep competing, stay disciplined and maintain their effort, and the boys responded with plenty of character.

Will Davey continued his strong work in the ruck to give the on ballers first use, while Ben Creevey and Isaac King provided close checking and hard running on the wings. Younger players Blake Trotter and Ryder McLure gained valuable experience and showed great courage by never backing out of the contest.

Up forward, Ollie Robertson provided strong leads and created opportunities inside 50, helping Connor Garden kick his second goal of the game, while Haimi Wolfenden added a highlight with a snapped goal in the final minute.

The Shepparton Bears were too strong on the day, but Euroa could take plenty of positives from the way the group continued to compete right to the end.

BEST: Cam Baker, Archie Wilson, Jackson Walker, Will Davey, Connor Garden, Ollie Wilson

GOALS: Connor Garden two, Ollie Wilson one, Haimi Wolfenden one

FINAL GOALS: Shepp Bears 25.12.162 defeated Euroa 4.0.24