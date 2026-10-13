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Euroa B Grade starts premiership defence in style

<p>BOWLED HIM: Mitch Saunders watches on as the bails fly from the stumps following a delivery that beats his bat. PHOTO: Dale Mann</p>\\n
<p>BOWLED HIM: Mitch Saunders watches on as the bails fly from the stumps following a delivery that beats his bat. PHOTO: Dale Mann</p>\\n

BOWLED HIM: Mitch Saunders watches on as the bails fly from the stumps following a delivery that beats his bat. PHOTO: Dale Mann

Young guns step up as Euroa C Grade takes on new challenge
Jack Wilson
October 13, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 13, 2026 • 11:38

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