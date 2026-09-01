Euroa A Grade hold their finals nerve

A GRADE Composure under pressure has sent Euroa’s A Grade through to the next stage of the GVL finals, with the Magpies holding their nerve to defeat rivals Mooroopna 43 to 40 in a thrilling qualifying final on Sunday. From the opening whistle, it was clear this would be a hard-fought contest. Mooroopna brought their trademark physicality, with the umpires quick to pull them up when the pressure went beyond the rules. Euroa refused to be drawn into the contest, keeping their heads and sticking to their game plan for all four quarters. It was an arm wrestle from the outset, with scores locked at 11-all at quarter-time. Tylah Marchbank, the footwork queen at GD, had her work cut out for her against Mooroopna’s much taller goalers, while Ellie Warnock’s tight defence at GK caused plenty of headaches for their shooting combination. The heat slowly took its toll on the midcourt players from both sides, but Taiysha Wallis was outstanding at C and WA, using her speed to create opportunities and drive the ball forward. Sophie Owen once again proved she saves her best for the big games, dominating at WD and C. Co-captain and hometown favourite Eliza Hoare provided her trademark support and encouragement at WD, while Bree Sudomirski also worked hard at WA in the first half. At half-time, Euroa held a slender 23 to 22 advantage. The goal-for-goal battle continued until the third quarter, when Euroa kept their heads as Mooroopna’s composure began to waver. A strong 11 to 6 quarter gave the Magpies a six-goal lead. Bec Colwell faced some of the tightest defence of the season, restricted to seven goals per quarter, while Mia Sudomirski was superb at GA, finding ways through the pressure to transition the ball into the circle. Mooroopna came out firing in the final term, but with the Euroa crowd firmly behind their team and no shortage of vocal support from the coaching bench, the Magpies held firm to secure a thrilling 43 to 40 victory. Euroa now head to Kyabram on Sunday alongside B Grade and B Reserve, with all three teams continuing their push through the finals. Better Players: Taiysha Wallis, Sophie Owen, Mia Sudomirski B GRADE Euroa’s B Grade headed to Rochester on Saturday afternoon for a qualifying final clash with Echuca, a team they had faced just once during the season. That June encounter in Echuca had seen the Magpies surrender a nine-goal three-quarter-time lead, with Echuca storming home to snatch a one-goal victory. It was certainly a psychological barrier Euroa needed to overcome and overcome it they did. This time, the Magpies had the upper hand in another tight and fiercely contested battle. Euroa trailed by two goals at quarter-time but settled into the contest to take a narrow 20 to 17 lead into the main break. Echuca refused to go away, reducing the margin back to two goals at three-quarter-time and setting up a thrilling final term. That final quarter belonged to Euroa. The Magpies lifted their intensity, composure and work rate to assert their dominance, piling on 11 goals to Echuca’s five to secure a hard-fought 40 to 32 victory. Bree Poole and Avie Hill, who subbed on for Sarah Ternes after she had worked tirelessly for a half against the tall Echuca defenders, held strong in the goal ring to ensure the Magpies converted their opportunities. At the defensive end, Katy Frewen, in her 99th appearance for Euroa, and Kelly Hill at GD just keep getting better, producing another outstanding performance. Through the midcourt, Steph Warburton, Millie and Ruby Watson, and Bethan Burton brought their best form of the season, matching Echuca’s strong-running players and then some. The Magpies can take plenty of confidence from the hard-fought win as they look ahead to next week, when they take on Shepparton Bears in Kyabram on Sunday. B RESERVE The qualifying final between top teams Shepparton United and Euroa delivered an incredibly tight and entertaining contest. Played in gorgeous sunny conditions at Moon Oval in Rochester, both teams produced performances worthy of a final. From the opening whistle, the Magpies and Demons showed tremendous determination, with neither side willing to give an inch. The scores remained remarkably close throughout the game, as strong attacking and defensive efforts ensured there was never any room for complacency. Magpie goalers Molly Redfern and Ella Hill produced a dazzling performance under enormous pressure. Their accuracy, movement and ability to create opportunities for their team kept Euroa right in the contest. At the other end, Alice Ludlow at GD and Demi Walker at GK were equally impressive, working tirelessly to restrict the opposition and producing some crucial intercepts and rebounds when their team needed them most. The midcourt group of Abbie Ellis, Megan O’Bree, Sienna Trotter, Charli Pittock and Chanelle Paulke provided plenty of energy, determination and composure throughout the game. Moving the ball quickly and accurately through the centre third was a key feature of the match. Strong passing, clever leads and excellent decision-making allowed them to create valuable opportunities for the goalers. As the game progressed, the intensity increased. Euroa moved to a slight lead in the second quarter but knew United would respond strongly, which they did. With nerves mounting, throats sore from screaming and fingernails bitten to the quick, the Magpie contingent urged their team on, knowing there were only minutes remaining. Alas, despite an enormous effort from Euroa, United managed to hold their nerve in the final stages. With the scores locked together, they produced just enough to edge ahead and secure a thrilling one-goal victory. But fear not, all is not lost. Euroa will now use their hard-earned second chance to take on an in-form Rochester unit at Kyabram on Sunday. SCOREBOARD: Shepparton United 41 defeated Euroa 40 Best: Alice Ludlow, Molly Redfern, Demi Walker 17s AND UNDER It was a classic David and Goliath battle in Euroa on Sunday, as the Euroa Magpies stepped onto the court for the biggest game in the club’s history at Under 17s level for their first-ever netball final. For a small-town club with a limited pool of players, reaching the finals was an achievement in itself. Standing in their way was Mooroopna, a much larger regional club with far more players to draw from. But the Magpies had already defied the odds just by getting there, and they weren’t about to let the occasion intimidate them. Built on sheer guts, determination and an unwavering belief in each other, the young Magpies, backed by several 15-and-under players, took to the court ready to give it everything. Mooroopna came out firing, with both sides trading goals in a fast and physical opening. The Cats eventually edged ahead as a few early Euroa errors gave them opportunities, but the Magpies refused to let the scoreboard dictate the contest. After the first break, Euroa came out swinging. The Magpies scored the opening three goals of the second quarter, sparked by crucial intercepts from Jade Raleigh and Isabel Gordon. Raleigh was relentless all afternoon, battling against much taller goalers and making life difficult for them with her trademark never-give-up attitude. Her work rate was enormous, refusing to concede a single ball without a fight. At the other end, Lily Asquith began to find her freedom and confidently converted opportunities under the ring, while Ava Gordon provided excellent links through WA. There were moments when the Magpies lifted the intensity and showed exactly why they had earned their place in the final. Avie Hill threw herself at taps and intercepts, Molly Fowler used her speed to create opportunities, and Charli Pittock produced an important intercept. The score was even for the second quarter, but the Magpies trailed the Cats 27 to 19 at half-time. The third quarter became a scrappy affair, with both teams making errors. Euroa continued to attack with purpose, with Molly Fowler and Ava Gordon delivering passes into the circle without hesitation. Ruby Fowler returned to the court and worked hard to find her rhythm, encouraged every step of the way by the passionate Magpie army. Maisy Wilson continued to pressure Mooroopna into errors, but unfortunately the Magpies could not quite capitalise, with some missed opportunities proving costly. Mooroopna took control of the quarter, adding 15 goals to Euroa’s 10. At three-quarter-time, the Magpies faced a massive challenge, but if this group had shown anything throughout the season, it was that they were never going to surrender. Jade Raleigh once again led from the front, finishing the day with an incredible 12 taps and doing everything within her power to disrupt Mooroopna’s attacking flow. The Magpies lifted again in the final term, winning the quarter 16 to 15. Ultimately, the deficit was just too great to overcome, with Mooroopna securing the win 58 to 45. But for Euroa, the final score told only a small part of the story. This was a team that had made history; a team that had taken on clubs with significantly larger playing pools and refused to believe that numbers determined what was possible; a team that had relied on local girls, younger players stepping up and a whole community getting behind them. Coach Katy Frewen was delighted with the effort and composure shown by her young side, reminding the players that finals netball is different to regular season netball and is an experience that will make them better players moving forward. She also believes the future of Euroa netball is incredibly bright. For Jade, Charli, Macey, Evie and Ruby, the match marked their final game in the junior netball ranks. The Magpies may not have walked away with the win, but they certainly walked away with something to be proud of. For effort, courage and determination, it was nothing short of an A+ for the Euroa Magpies. Best Players: Jade Raleigh, Ruby Fowler, Maisy Wilson Huge thanks to our sponsors for supporting the netball each week. 15s AND UNDER The 15-and-under Euroa Magpies took to the court at Tatura for a thrilling elimination final against Mansfield, with an enthusiastic crowd turning out to support the girls. It was a netball journey that had both sides and spectators hanging on for a wild ride from start to finish. Mansfield came out firing, quickly taking control of the game and putting the Magpies under pressure. Isla Moore at GK and Belle Ford at GD had their hands full with two strong Mansfield goalers. Euroa looked unsettled early and struggled to find answers as Mansfield took advantage of their opportunities. At the first break, Mansfield held a four-goal advantage. The second quarter saw the Magpies settle and begin to show the netball they knew they were capable of playing. Isabel Gordon at C, Molly Fowler at WA and Maisy Wilson at WD worked tirelessly across the court. With their improved composure, ball movement became more controlled and they began to work their way back into the contest. Tully Watson came on at WA, providing assistance in the midcourt. At half-time, Mansfield’s lead had been reduced to just two goals, 21 to 19. The third quarter belonged to the Magpies as they lifted their intensity and played strong, determined netball in front of the large and vocal crowd. Euroa made the most of crucial intercepts, chased every loose ball and worked hard across the court to create scoring opportunities for Ava Gordon at GA and Bethan Burton at GS, who combined well in the goal ring. Their efforts saw the Magpies turn the game around and take a four-goal lead into the final quarter. The final quarter was a true test of composure. Grace Hill - in her 50th game - came on at GK and the Euroa girls maintained an impressive work rate right across the court. Mansfield fought desperately to stay alive, closing the margin to just two goals. However, the Magpies refused to surrender, holding their nerve in the closing stages to secure a hard-fought 40 to 37 victory. Euroa now take on Shepparton United at Seymour at 9.15am on Saturday. Best Players: Molly Fowler, Maisy Wilson, Ava Gordon