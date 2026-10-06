EMV under fire

Key questions about bushfire recovery have remained unanswered by Emergency Services Victoria (EMV), a month after critics alleged that the recovery body had become increasingly focused on restructures and cost-saving measures. Whistle-blowers from within EMV have fanned local concerns about whether cost-saving measures have taken priority over recovery needs. Similar criticism from unions about staffing cutbacks was refuted by EMV Commissioner Tim Wiebusch. EMV provided limited answers to a series of detailed questions from the Euroa Gazette put to Deputy Commissioner Mariela Diaz on Wednesday 16 September about funding, capability, and support for fire-affected communities. Ms Diaz did not address the whistleblower allegations and did not provide figures showing recovery expenditure in Strathbogie Shire. Strathbogie Shire was among the hardest-hit municipalities during the January bushfires, with 115 homes destroyed or rendered uninhabitable and more than 130,000 hectares burnt. Council has repeatedly highlighted a projected recovery funding shortfall of $2.8 million, as well as a further $12.9 million sought for infrastructure and resilience works. Ms Diaz said EMV continued to work closely with Strathbogie Shire Council to maximise available funding, escalate issues and advocate for longer-term recovery needs, and that there had been ‘no change’ to how relief and recovery services were being delivered. “Recovery funding…guidelines and eligibility criteria\u202Fare\u202Fapplied consistently across all emergencies and councils as per\u202FAustralian Government requirements,” Ms Diaz said. She said EMV regional staff were working ‘daily’ with local councils, recovery committees and community groups to match needs with available support and that over 40 relief and recovery programs had been made available. “We know recovery is still ongoing for impacted communities like Strathbogie, and that's why lots of help is still available in these areas,” she said. The four shires impacted by the Longwood fire lost 345 homes, or 76 per cent of the state’s total. EMV said residents affected by the Longwood fire accounted for over 75 per cent of the state’s completed properties under its Clean-up Program, and over 58 per cent of households supported through the Emergency Recovery Support Program. It also said staff have had specialised training in trauma awareness, which included staff encouraging engagement with the support program and helping people retain sentimental items when going through the clean-up program. The Victorian Legislative Council Environment and Planning Committee's Inquiry into the 2026 Victorian Summer Bushfires made 80 recommendations on bushfire management, recovery and emergency response. The EMV said the recommendations were being ‘carefully considered’ and that the government would have a formal response in due course. EMV said it has conducted an after-action review process at every response level in preparation for the upcoming bushfire season, with a focus on incorporating local knowledge. Despite a list of detailed questions about funding, capability and recovery improvements, EMV's response provided little specific information about how much money had been allocated to Strathbogie Shire or what new emergency-management capability had been introduced since the fires. Ms Diaz did not provide specific examples of daily recovery work, new resources, or additional capability delivered to the region since the fires. Details of 23 recovery programs were provided by EMV; however, four had already reached their application deadlines, such as primary producer grants, which closed on Wednesday 30 September. Applications for primary producer concessional loans close on Wednesday 21 October, land tax waivers close at the end of this year, vacant land tax waivers from 1 January to 31 December 2027 and stamp duty at the end of 2030. The Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment, a one-off payment available for major asset loss, injury or death, expired for Strathbogie Shire on 5 August. Opinion: No boots on the ash, no skin in the game