It’s Easter at the Euroa Kindergarten and children this week in both the three- and four-year-old groups will happily take part in an Easter egg hunt before they head off for the Easter and school holiday break. Children will return to kinder on April 23 or there abouts when their sessions restart for Term two of the year. In the meantime a big Easter raffle was held by the committee in which the lucky winner was drawn on Monday. Eggs for the raffle basket were all donated by the families. Waiting for the raffle draw with the basket were Milton, Miley, Millie, Louie and Franklin. The proceeds will go towards equipment and new resources for teaching.