Longwood Community Centre is among 11 community groups which will receive $32,000 through Goulburn Valley Water’s 2025–26 Community Rebate Program.

Other communities included Murchison and Kilmore.

In Longwood, the Community Centre will install a dedicated drinking water tank and associated infrastructure to improve emergency response capability following challenges experienced during the January bushfires when the town water supply was lost.

Kilmore Little Athletics Centre will purchase an electronic starting and speaker system, while Kilmore Toy Library will expand opportunities for families in its play and connection program.

Several projects in Murchison will also benefit, including irrigation improvements for the community garden, adaptive equipment for the bowls club, upgrades to tennis facilities, a fire unit for the golf club, and creative projects such as a waterside educational mural and an Aboriginal art seat.

The program is part of Goulburn Valley Water’s Guaranteed Service Level (GSL) commitment, which provide rebates to customers when service standards are not met. An application process which commenced earlier this year resulted in financial support for projects that include the purchase of emergency services equipment, a community garden irrigation system, sporting equipment, and the establishment of an emergency water source.

GVW General Manager Customers and Growth Jonno Bellette said the program ensured communities directly benefit when service expectations fall short.

“This program recognises that when we don’t meet the standards our customers expect, we have a responsibility to give back in a way that creates meaningful, long-term outcomes for those affected,” Mr Bellette said.

“As part of our current Price Plan, rebates are triggered if we don’t contain a sewer spill caused by our system within five hours or if a Boil Water Notice is issued due to a fault.

The Community Rebate Program allows us to reinvest those funds into initiatives that strengthen communities.”

Mr Bellette said the projects reflected strong community insight and initiative.

“These projects demonstrate the important role local groups play in supporting their communities, particularly during challenging times.

“We are proud to support initiatives that not only respond to past events but help build stronger, more resilient towns into the future.”

There were three GSL breaches that initiated the 2025–26 program, with community groups invited to apply through a targeted process supported by GVW’s Communications and Engagement team.

Applications were assessed against criteria including community wellbeing, resilience, water awareness, emergency preparedness, and support for vulnerable groups.

The Community Rebate Program forms part of GVW’s broader commitment to accountability, transparency and community partnership.

For more information about the program visit gvwater.vic.gov.au/community-rebate program