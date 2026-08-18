Author and raconteur A.J. 'Sandy' Mackinnon will visit Euroa this week to share tales from a lifetime of adventure on the water.

Hosted by The Wine List from 5pm on Thursday 20 August, the event will feature stories from the author behind the bestselling The Unlikely Voyage of Jack de Crow and his latest book, Realms of Gold.

Mackinnon first came to prominence after sailing a tiny dinghy through 12 countries from North Wales to the Black Sea, a journey that became the basis of The Unlikely Voyage of Jack de Crow.

His more recent travels saw him return to the water, sailing and rowing single-handedly from Romania to Venice.

Along the way he explored locations steeped in history and legend, from Istanbul and Ithaca to Mount Olympus and the ruins of Troy.

The Adelaide-educated Mackinnon has a background steeped in writing, education and theatre.

Known as much for his storytelling as his travels, Mackinnon promises an evening of humour, adventure and unexpected encounters from some of Europe's most fascinating waterways.

Drinks and meals will be available from The Wine List menu, with books available for purchase on the night through Ink Bookshop Mansfield.