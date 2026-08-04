Sheila Gallery in Binney Street, Euroa, is once again showing off the works of two stalwarts of the local art scene with Deborah Cavanagh and Bruce Hargrave sharing the walls with a range of their individual works.

'Bush and Beyond' was opened on Sunday 2 August by Cr Greg Carlson and will run until Sunday 23 August, exhibiting Hargrave's ever-popular watercolours and Cavanagh's canvas prints of her acrylic works.

Cavanagh said many of the works dated back to when she first arrived in Euroa in 2018.

"I painted back then a bunch of houses and so on in town and I am now showing and selling these pieces.

"So it's a selection of Euroa buildings that I have printed onto canvas with the help of Damon Rieusset and have put them into cute little frames."

Although she said the display was 'just a little exhibition', she is using the opportunity to sell her popular cards and prints which feature also through her stall at local weekend markets.

It seems she has also saturated the market over the years through the popularity of her work.

"At one local market, a boy came up, pointed at one print of a little bird and said to me 'Oh, I have had one of those in my bedroom since I was a baby'," she laughed

"Because of this, I have needed to produce new work, so for this exhibition I am really showing works I haven't shown before."