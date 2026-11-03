Country suits Hooper just fine

While album reviews are not a regular feature of The Euroa Gazette, Violet Town-raised singer-songwriter Ella Hooper remains one of northeast Victoria's most successful musical exports. Her latest album Overnight Success debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Australian Country Albums Chart, attracting attention well beyond her home region. With Hooper continuing to fly the flag for country Victoria on the national stage, local country virtuoso Murdoch Smith shares his thoughts on the album. It’s safe to say, I Got Eyes on Aussie rock sensation Ella Hooper and her dip into the country space with her new album Overnight Success. As country music continues to thrive in the mainstream, Hooper’s new album provides a unique, refreshing experience to both fans of her old music and fans of contemporary country. Her quirky, clever songwriting matched with her A-list studio lineup, including names like Rachel Loy and Fred Eltringham, make the next chapter of Hooper’s solo career worth looking into. You are mistaken if you thought all Hooper had to offer is the alternative-rock that brought her fame in early 2000; her roots in Violet Town kick into full force as she provides a brand-new perspective in her transition to country music. Hooper’s expressive voice fits seamlessly with the instrumentation built up of renowned Nashville session artists, like Tom Bukovac on guitar and Dan Dugmore on pedal steel guitar to create a sound reminiscent of yesterday’s country with a modern edge. Hooper highlights the depth of her musical vision through the calibre of musicians that she has assembled for this record that give this small-town girl’s music Nashville flavour. The contrast between humorous tracks like Bad Word and strong, emotional ones such as When The Sh-t Went Down display Hooper’s lyrical depth and range. The standout is undoubtedly Cowboy Man which perfectly captures Hooper’s whimsical personality through its unusual lyrical perspective, and truly separates her from other contemporary country artists, able to break free from typical country clichés. Hearing the wide range of lyricism and instrumentation come together with Hooper’s melodious vocals creates a unique experience that anybody can enjoy. Numbers like Growing Up Is Hard To Do and the titular track Overnight Success showcase Hooper’s small town, northeast identity and add to her artistic persona – an element that separates her from American country artists. These two tracks emphasise that an artist can stretch far and wide from their hometown without losing the individuality that got them there in the first place. With Aussie country artists like Mack Geiger and Wade Forester gaining traction in the US, Hooper’s new album proves she’s right there beside them, broadening the realm of country, and giving upcoming rural Victorian artists hope for the future. There are no signs of slowing down for Hooper as she continues her album tour, sparking anticipation for what’s to come for her future projects. Overnight Success is available from JB Hi-Fi, ellahooper.com, and all major streaming services.