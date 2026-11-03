Social media
Home page>News>Country suits Hooper jus...
News

Country suits Hooper just fine

<p>SMALL-TOWN ROOTS, NASHVILLE SOUND: Ella Hooper\\'s debut country album Overnight Success showcases the Violet Town native\\'s lyrical depth and range. PHOTO: Andy Wilson</p>\\n
<p>SMALL-TOWN ROOTS, NASHVILLE SOUND: Ella Hooper\\'s debut country album Overnight Success showcases the Violet Town native\\'s lyrical depth and range. PHOTO: Andy Wilson</p>\\n

SMALL-TOWN ROOTS, NASHVILLE SOUND: Ella Hooper's debut country album Overnight Success showcases the Violet Town native's lyrical depth and range. PHOTO: Andy Wilson

'Overnight Success' years in the making
Murdoch Smith
November 3, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 03:19

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES